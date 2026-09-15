Shell Museum to host virtual lecture on solar-powered sea slugs

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is hosting a virtual lecture on solar powered sea slugs tomorrow at 5:30 pm. The talk will go over the role sea slugs play in environments along the Gulf Coast, how they photosynthesize using sunlight and how different species have evolved.

Michael Middlebrooks, associate professor of biology at the University of Tampa, will lead the talk. He says attendees may be surprised at what they’ll learn.

"The thing most people are most taken by at first is how beautiful they actually are," Middlebrooks said. "The word 'slug' doesn't necessarily conjure up images of beautiful animals, but sea slugs are a really diverse and often quite colorful group of animals."

To register for the virtual lecture, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vzF5PzjbR3m8jT8Ni8CWAQ#/registration.

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