© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shell Museum to host virtual lecture on solar-powered sea slugs

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published September 15, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT
Michael Middlebrooks
The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is hosting a virtual lecture on solar powered sea slugs tomorrow, Sept. 16, at 5:30 pm. The talk will go over the role sea slugs play in environments along the Gulf Coast, how they photosynthesize using sunlight and how different species have evolved.

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is hosting a virtual lecture on solar powered sea slugs tomorrow at 5:30 pm. The talk will go over the role sea slugs play in environments along the Gulf Coast, how they photosynthesize using sunlight and how different species have evolved.

Michael Middlebrooks, associate professor of biology at the University of Tampa, will lead the talk. He says attendees may be surprised at what they’ll learn.

"The thing most people are most taken by at first is how beautiful they actually are," Middlebrooks said. "The word 'slug' doesn't necessarily conjure up images of beautiful animals, but sea slugs are a really diverse and often quite colorful group of animals."

To register for the virtual lecture, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vzF5PzjbR3m8jT8Ni8CWAQ#/registration.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Science/Tech WGCU NewsScienceMarine ScienceBailey-Matthews National Shell Museum
Emma Rodriguez
See stories by Emma Rodriguez
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU