'Bat Boy the Musical' headlines seven shows on stage this week at area theaters

This week, “Bat Boy” opens at The Sarasota Players. Plus, two shows close and four shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Bat Boy the Musical' is based on a ridiculous tabloid story.

“Bat Boy: The Musical” [The Sarasota Players]: Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, “Bat Boy The Musical” is a comedy horror show about a half boy and half bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a normal boy by the veterinarian’s wife, Meredith, and teenage daughter, Shelley. Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow-minded people of Hope Falls, they turn on him, prodded by the machinations of Dr. Parker, who secretly despises Bat Boy. Shelley and Bat Boy, who have fallen in love, run away together from the ignorant townsfolk and have a blissful coupling in the woods, but their happiness is shattered when Meredith arrives and reveals a shocking secret. Soon the entire town arrives to hear the horrifying story of Bat Boy’s unholy origin. Opens Aug. 26. Runs to Sept. 6. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=12801&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates. Advisory Warning – Content includes adult language and subject matter. May not be appropriate for children under 14.

Players Circle Theatre 'MY WAY' closes Aug. 30 at Players Circle Theatre

CLOSING

“MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” [Players Circle Theatre]: Take a stroll down memory lane as the theatre transforms into an intimate nightclub with a jazz trio and table seating, where four performers celebrate the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra in a stylish, swinging evening of music. Closes Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/my-way/. Also read/hear “Players Circle Theatre’s ‘My Way’ cabaret will appeal to fans of Frank Sinatra and Bruno Mars.”

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Theatre Conspiracy's production of 'What Springs Forth' closes Aug. 30 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“What Springs Forth” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: Three longtime friends head out for what they think will be a relaxing, high-end spa weekend. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of a wilderness survival retreat they definitely did not sign up for. What follows is a weekend that quickly spins out of control as plans fall apart, tempers flare, and long-held assumptions get put to the test. It is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a “simple” trip with friends will recognize. Stars Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Tiffany Campbell and Anne Reed. Closes Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatreconspiracyfl.com/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle and Justin Reynolds star in 'Legacy Motown & More' at Florida Studio Theatre

CONTINUING

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Runs to Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Out of Bounds' is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Runs to Sept. 9. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland star in 'Songbirds of the Seventies' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: This cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Runs to Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida ‘Waiting for Godot’ is a timeless classic about how to kill time without running out of it, said Director Madelaine Weymouth.

“Waiting for Godot” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: On a barren road beside a single, withering tree, two men wait for a mysterious figure who never arrives. Vladimir and Estragon stand on a desolate country road, passing the time with philosophical arguments, comedic wordplay, and mundane distractions as they wait for the enigmatic Mr. Godot. “At times a hilarious slapstick comedy, other times a reminder that life doesn’t make sense and sometimes neither does art, ‘Waiting for Godot’ is a timeless classic about how to kill time without running out of it,” said Director Madelaine Weymouth. Runs to Sept. 6. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/375339-waiting-for-godot-aug-20th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905. For more, read/hear “Laboratory Theater of Florida opens season 18 with Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.