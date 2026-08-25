SAVE clubs advocate for safe, inclusive schools

Two high school sophomores recently talked to members of Thrive Lee – formerly Lee County Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida – about their involvement in a local student organization against violence.

Students Against Violence Everywhere clubs cropped up in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting. One of the sophomores was Leah Hubbard of Island Coast High School, a SAVE district vice president.

"We work very hard to prevent basically violence, which is physical, that includes gun violence, physical altercations, substance abuse, alcohol, drugs, all of that, but then also the mental health portion of it, which is making sure everybody's inclusive, preventing bullying, creating safe, healthy environments that everybody can be themselves in because sometimes for a student, school is the only place that they have to be themselves or be safe and we want to make sure that can be their safe space." Hubbard said.

Clubs do this by holding events like meet-and-greet groups for freshmen, Kindness Month and other programs. For Leah, it’s also personal.

"I was bullied," she said. Truly, I just kind of wish somebody was there for me.

And because of that, I want to be there for somebody else. I know how bad it can get."

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