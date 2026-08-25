Repairs to J.N. 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge from Hurricane Ian wrapping up

Hurricane Ian destroyed enough of the J.N. 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge that repairs continue four years after the storm blew through.

“The excitement at ‘Ding’ has been steadily building these past couple of years as it comes back better and more impressive than ever,” said Ann-Marie Wildman, director of the refuge. “Now that the end is in sight, we can hardly contain the anticipation of our renewal.”

Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the wildlife refuge when it struck Sanibel Island on September 28, 2022.

At the refuge, storm surge destroyed five mobile homes, damaged offices, ruined sections of boardwalk and air-conditioning systems, and ripped up parts of the visitor center.

Wildlife Drive also suffered major damage, and the storm changed some habitats where saltwater inundation killed hardwoods and cabbage palms.

Still being worked on and nearly completed are upgrades and fixes to the auditorium, including carpet, seating, lighting and the sound system as are repairs to boardwalks scattered throughout the trails.

The visitor's center is expected to reopen in early October.

The refuge will celebrate what would have been the 150th birthday of its namesake, Jay Norwood 'Ding' Darling, later that month.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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