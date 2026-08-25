Major Smithsonian Institution exhibit coming to Okeechobee and Fort Myers

A major Smithsonian Institution exhibition is coming to Florida.

Based on a major exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, “Americans” explores how deeply intertwined indigenous people are in the culture of the United States. The exhibition will travel to five Florida communities, including Okeechobee and Fort Myers. Each stop will include a range of public programs that highlight local indigenous history, culture and identity.

Courtesy of Florida Humanities / Florida Humanities digital newsletter dated 8-20-26. Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program brings annual traveling exhibitions and other resources to small towns and underserved communities.

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“Americans” is part of the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, which brings annual traveling exhibitions, educational resources and public programming to small towns and underserved communities. Florida Humanities has been collaborating with the Smithsonian Institution to bring these programs to Florida locations for more than 20 years.

Courtesy of Florida Humanities / Florida Humanities digital newsletter dated 8-20-26. Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program will bring a traveling exhibition to Okeechobee and Fort Myers.

The exhibition will tour five communities in Florida from August 2026 through June 2027, including:



Amelia Island Museum of History (Aug. 21 – Oct. 10, 2026)

Historic Okeechobee Courthouse (Oct. 17 – Dec. 4, 2026)

Edison & Ford Winter Estates (Dec. 12, 2026 – Feb. 6, 2027)

Sacred Lands Preservation and Education (Feb. 13 – April 10, 2027)

Historic St. Andrew Waterfront Partnership (April 17 – June 5, 2027)

Courtesy of Florida Humanities / Florida Humanities digital newsletter dtd. 8-20-26. Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program brings resources to small towns and underserved areas.

Florida Humanities and the Smithsonian Institution are bringing “Americans” and two other exhibitions (“Florida Food” and “Many Voices, One Nation”) to Florida to mark America 250.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.