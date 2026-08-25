Florida Studio Theatre extends 'Songbirds of the Seventies' cabaret show to Sept. 20

Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota has extended “Songbirds of the Seventies” a second time, running now through Sept. 20.

“Songbirds of the Seventies: From Woodstock to Soft Rock” features era-defining hits from artists like Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Carole King. The cabaret is a musical celebration of the female singer-songwriters who defined the ‘60s and ‘70s. Audiences have used adjectives such as “exceptional” and “pitch perfect” to describe the show, with critics praising performers Samantha Duval, Victoria Boland and Madalyn McHugh for their “raw authenticity” and “creative genius.”

“Songbirds of the Seventies” is performed in Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland are the Songbirds of the Seventies.

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"Family Beautiful" calls the show a “dynamic,” “completely unforgettable” experience featuring “extremely talented” performers.

"BroadwayWorld" said that the “show will surely uplift your spirits.”

Read/hear WGCU’s review: “’Songbirds of the Seventies’ celebrates the female singer-songwriters who defined the ‘70s” and “’Songbirds of the Seventies’ takes Florida Studio Theatre audiences to a time when female singer-songwriters transformed the music industry.”

Also watch the video featuring the Songbirds that aired July 30 on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Songbird Samantha Duval

The cast features FST favorite Madalyn McHugh (“Three Pianos,” “Divas,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Outlaws & Angels,” “Friends in Low Places”), Samantha Duval (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Divas Three,” “Rhinestone Cowgirls”), and Victoria Boland (FST debut). Together, the trio boasts powerful harmonies and expressive showmanship that audiences have called “flawless.”

From the folk-inspired sounds of Woodstock to the unforgettable melodies of soft rock, the cabaret spans decades of music that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Cast member Madalyn McHugh says that the songs they sing will make you remember the car you were driving, who you were dating, maybe your first kiss.

“These songs will make you remember the car you were driving, who you were dating, maybe your first kiss,” said cast member Madalyn McHugh. “I think that’s such a special part of the music.”

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Cast member Samantha Duval, pictured singing Shirley Bassey's 'Diamonds Are Forever' from the James Bond film, loves to dissect the lyric and how to portray that to audiences.

“I love to dissect the lyrics: what the artist was trying to say, what it means to me, and how I might portray that to the audience,” noted cast member Samantha Duval. “That is one of the most exciting things about these songs.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (line producer), Kate Landry (lighting design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), and Leigh Womack (sound and lightboard operator).

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Cast member Victoria Boland says 'something special happens every single time we perform these songs.'

“Something special happens every single time we perform these songs,” said cast member Victoria Boland. “Something that will make us giggle onstage, or smile in a way that we haven’t yet smiled or get goosebumps.”

Single tickets start at $37 and are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Songbirds of the Seventies' is performed in the Court Cabaret inside the Hegner Theatre Wing at Florida Studio Theatre

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, it is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.