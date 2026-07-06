Three summer intensive productions headline the dozen shows onstage the week of July 6

This week, three shows open, five continue their runs and there are four limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder on Broadway' opens July 8 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Murder on Broadway” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s opening night of a brand-new musical, and one perfect performance could make everyone a star. With fame, love, and money on the line, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty, when mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery. It’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter. Opens July 8. Runs to Aug. 8. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-on-broadway/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Songbirds of the Seventies' opens July 7 in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Opens July 7. Runs to Sept. 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition' opens July 8 at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Asolo Repertory Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running July 8–Aug. 2 at the Cook Theatre. Follow Dorothy, Toto, and friends down the yellow brick road in this family-friendly production perfect for audiences of all ages. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/wizard-of-oz/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theatre / Melody Lane Theatre Melody Lane Theatre's production of 'Chicago Teen Edition' are July 10-12.

“Chicago Teen Edition” [Melody Lane Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts]: Adapted in collaboration with iTheatrics, Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical about fame, fortune and acquittal is now content-appropriate and flexible for junior performers. Since 2017, Melody Lane Theatre has produced over three dozen youth musicals, including three pilot productions for Disney. Through audition, education, and performance opportunities, students gain acting, singing, dancing, and ensemble skills as well as create art. Melody Lane has put on major musical productions like Disney’s “Lion King JR,” “Finding Nemo JR,” “Frozen JR,” “Into the Woods JR,” as well as teen productions of “Les Miserables School Edition” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Shows are July 10-12. For tickets, visit https://melodylanepac.com/theatredept/.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre The Belle Theatre presents 'High School Musical JR' July 10 & 11.

“High School Musical JR” [The Belle Theatre]: Performed by The Belle’s Theatre Education students ages 8+, this is a celebration of friendship, teamwork and following your dreams. When basketball star Troy Bolton and brainy Gabriella Montez decide to audition for the school musical, they challenge the expectations of their classmates and discover new possibilities for themselves. As students from every clique learn to embrace their talents and support one another, East High comes together in an unforgettable story about being true to who you are. “High School Musical JR” features energetic songs, exciting dance numbers and plenty of Wildcats spirit. Performances are Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 11 at noon. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200535150.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Stage 2 Improv' is July 11 in the Arts Center Theatre

“Stage 2 Improv” [Arts Center Theatre]: Stage 2 Improv is a unique live performance experience. It’s unscripted, unrehearsed games and scenes inspired by audience suggestions and sometimes, participation. Stage 2 Improv is dedicated to making your experience as much fun as possible! Performers interact with the audience to create content for the show. You never know what to expect when Stage 2 Improv is in the house. For this family-friendly show they will be using audience suggestions to drive the games and songs they perform. If you like the tv show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” you’ll love this. Performance is Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition' is performed July 10-12 at The Sarasota Players.

“The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition” [The Sarasota Players]: When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world. “The SpongeBob Musical” is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. Performances are Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=12201&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's improv team performs 'Comedy Lottery' in the Bowen's Lab on July 11.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one knows what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Kelsey Leigh Stalter and Katherine McLeod play dog and owner in 'Dog Mom.'

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Runs to July 26. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Les Misérables' is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world.

“Les Miserables” [The Naples Players]: “Les Misérables” is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Runs to July 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/les-miserables/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Wizard of Oz' is on the main stage at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Aug. 8.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The merry old land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.