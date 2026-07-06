Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation schedules 20-acre prescribed burn on Wednesday

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is planning a controlled burn on Wednesday, south of Sanibel Captiva Road, if weather and habitat conditions permit.

The 20 acre burn area encompasses smooth cordgrass marshes behind the SCCF Headquarters to the Wildlife & Habitat Management Building off San-Cap Road.

Marsh burn area, SCCF

The purpose is to help reduce the over accumulation of vegetation acting as fire fuel and to enhance habitat for native wildlife.

If the burn is performed, the Brooks Trails on the Eric Lindblad Preserve, behind the SCCF Headquarters, will be closed Wednesday (July 8) and possibly Thursday (July 9).

Beware of smoke on Sanibel-Captiva Road. Sanibel Police Department will be on site to control traffic on Sanibel-Captiva Road. It is recommended that you keep your windows closed that day.

If you have any questions, please call Chris Lechowicz at (239) 222-4268.

To be included on the City's list of Smoke Sensitive Individuals and receive notification regarding future prescribed burns on Sanibel, please contact Joel Caouette at the City of Sanibel at (239) 472-3700 or email Joel.Caouette@mysanibel.com.

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