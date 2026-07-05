First week in July is reminder to clean up mess and behavior on Florida's beaches

It’s Clean Beaches Week in Florida, and to take part, Florida State Park rangers ask everyone heading to the shore to pick up their trash, watch their step, and flatten the beach when playing in the sand with the kids is over.

The main challenge of Clean Beaches Week is to remind people heading to the shore how easy it is to leave no trace they were there. Organizers point to picking up every bit of trash used, mess made, and recycling created.

Good behavior is also part of the week, which runs through July 7, like leaving the dog at home.

Key to remember is that during the hot summer months, both shorebirds and sea turtles rely on our beaches for nesting.

Plan on building a great sand village? Do it. Just flatten out that beautiful castle with a moat when leaving so it doesn’t block sea turtle hatchlings from getting to the safety of the ocean.

Stay off sand dunes where shorebirds have young, and watch where you step — even outside of any marked nesting area.

Shorebirds lay their eggs directly on the sand, nesting and raising their young in large colonies.

Sea turtles haul themselves ashore under the cover of darkness, digging holes in the sand where they deposit their eggs.

When visiting the beach, make sure to adhere to any posted signs about shorebirds or sea turtles – you may not even see their eggs on or under the sand, but trampling their nesting sites can have serious effects on their futures.

Harassing wildlife is also a no-go, so if you do happen to spot a sea turtle or shorebird give them plenty of space. Don’t walk on sea turtle nests. Ringed in yellow tape that's hanging from wooden stakes, they’re not difficult to see.

Organizers hope when people discover how easy it is to leave no trace of bad behavior or a physical mess people will do it year-round — without a specially-themed week.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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