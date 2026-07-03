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Indian River State College Promise Program helps students achieve dream of debt-free college degree

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:59 AM EDT

One of the single biggest barriers to a higher education is not having the funds for college. That’s why the Indian River State College Foundation is offering students in Okeechobee County a chance for a debt-free education.

The Promise Program is helping thousands of students earn a debt-free college education. It is funded by donations to Indian River State College Foundation and available to those the college serves, which includes high school graduates in Okeechobee County. The deadline to apply is July 13.

The scholarship covers two full years of in-state tuition for eligible 2026 graduates, or until an associate’s degree is complete.

The program is open to students from public, charter, approved private and in-district homeschool programs. There are no GPA or income-requirements.

For More information go on-line to www.irsc.edu/admissions/promise. Emails can be sent to promise@irsc.edu. The phone number for additional information is 1-866-792-4772.

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Eileen Kelley
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