City of Cape Coral “Raise the Flag” ceremony gets underway Saturday at Bernice Braden Park
The City of Cape Coral “Raise the Flag” ceremony will be held Saturday, July 4, at Bernice Braden Park, 2051 Cape Coral Parkway East.
Residents, veterans, community partners, and visitors are invited to attend. The event is free and open to the public.
Program Agenda:
- 1:45–2:20 p.m. – Guest arrival and refreshments
- 2:25 p.m. – Opening remarks
- Sponsor recognition and tribute video
- Speaker remarks
- Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
- Closing remarks and retirement of Colors
- Approximately 3 p.m. – Formal program concludes
The ceremony will culminate with the flag being raised for the first time.
More
The 250-foot flagpole was created to honor America’s 250th birthday and to stand as a lasting symbol of freedom, democracy, and unity in Cape Coral.
Located at Bernice Braden Park at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, the monument is intended to serve as a point of civic pride and a tribute to the values represented by the American flag.
The "Raise the Flag" project began as an idea from City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn, who proposed a major patriotic landmark for Cape Coral to mark the nation’s 250th year. The project was approved by City Council, and construction of the flagpole itself is being funded through private donations.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.