City of Cape Coral “Raise the Flag” ceremony gets underway Saturday at Bernice Braden Park

The City of Cape Coral “Raise the Flag” ceremony will be held Saturday, July 4, at Bernice Braden Park, 2051 Cape Coral Parkway East.

Residents, veterans, community partners, and visitors are invited to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

Program Agenda:



1:45–2:20 p.m. – Guest arrival and refreshments

2:25 p.m. – Opening remarks

Sponsor recognition and tribute video

Speaker remarks

Presentation of Colors and National Anthem

Closing remarks and retirement of Colors

Approximately 3 p.m. – Formal program concludes

The ceremony will culminate with the flag being raised for the first time.

1 of 5 — IMG_4873.jpg Workers help to install the 250-foot flagpole that will welcome visitors to Cape Coral. The flagpole will be officially unveiled Saturday. Bil Joseph with High Vu Drones of Southwest Florida/Special to WGCU 2 of 5 — dji_fly_20260702_122026_0020_1783010347464_photo.JPG Workers help to install the 250-foot flagpole that will welcome visitors to Cape Coral. The flagpole will be officially unveiled Saturday. Bil Joseph with High Vu Drones of Southwest Florida/Special to WGCU 3 of 5 — IMG_4871.PNG Workers help to install the 250-foot flagpole that will welcome visitors to Cape Coral. The flagpole will be officially unveiled Saturday. Bil Joseph with High Vu Drones of Southwest Florida/Special to WGCU 4 of 5 — dji_fly_20260702_122114_0022_1783010347138_photo.JPG Workers help to install the 250-foot flagpole that will welcome visitors to Cape Coral. The flagpole will be officially unveiled Saturday. Bil Joseph with High Vu Drones of Southwest Florida/Special to WGCU 5 of 5 — IMG_4874.jpg Workers help to install the 250-foot flagpole that will welcome visitors to Cape Coral. The flagpole will be officially unveiled Saturday. Bil Joseph with High Vu Drones of Southwest Florida/Special to WGCU

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The 250-foot flagpole was created to honor America’s 250th birthday and to stand as a lasting symbol of freedom, democracy, and unity in Cape Coral.

Located at Bernice Braden Park at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, the monument is intended to serve as a point of civic pride and a tribute to the values represented by the American flag.

The "Raise the Flag" project began as an idea from City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn, who proposed a major patriotic landmark for Cape Coral to mark the nation’s 250th year. The project was approved by City Council, and construction of the flagpole itself is being funded through private donations.

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