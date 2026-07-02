Charlotte County burn ban remains in effect following special commission meeting

During a special meeting held Thursday morning, the Charlotte County Commission voted to keep the countywide burn ban in place after discussing current weather conditions, rainfall across the county and wildfire risk.

The County Commission voted to maintain the burn ban due to continued dry conditions and ongoing wildfire concerns. During the meeting, commissioners and fire department staff discussed how rainfall has been inconsistent across Charlotte County, leaving many areas, particularly western Charlotte County, with little measurable rain.

Residents who would like to watch the special meeting can view the recorded meeting at www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida/videos/1040306185618322.

While portions of Charlotte County have received afternoon rain showers in recent days, a few days of rainfall do not erase the dry conditions that have developed over the past several months. Rain has been inconsistent across the county, with some areas receiving measurable rainfall while others have received very little.

"We're grateful to see rain returning to some areas of our county, but it will take more than a few afternoon showers to improve the dry conditions we've experienced over the past several months," said Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Matthew McElroy. "While some areas have received rain, others have not, and we're continuing to see lightning-caused brush fires across the county. Our priority is protecting lives, property and our community. Until conditions improve countywide, we need everyone to do their part to help reduce the risk of preventable fires."

The burn ban remains in effect and prohibits outdoor burning activities, including the personal use of fireworks and sparklers.

With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, residents are encouraged to attend one of the professionally permitted fireworks displays throughout the area rather than using fireworks at home.

Fireworks, including sparklers, can ignite dry grass, mulch, leaves and other vegetation. Sparklers burn at temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees, making them hot enough to ignite nearby combustible materials and cause serious burn injuries. Even a single spark carried by the wind can quickly start a brush fire under the current conditions.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS will continue working closely with the Florida Forest Service and county officials to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed.

Fire Safety Tips

Respect the burn ban and do not burn yard debris or use personal fireworks while the burn ban remains in effect.



Clear dead leaves, pine needles and other dry vegetation from around your home.



Keep grass mowed and remove combustible materials from around structures.



Properly dispose of cigarettes and never throw them from a vehicle.



Report smoke or fire immediately by calling 911.

Fourth of July Safety Tips

Attend a professionally permitted fireworks display instead of using fireworks at home.



Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors.



Never leave grills unattended while cooking.



Keep grills well away from homes, lanais, fences and other combustible materials.



Keep children and pets away from grills and other heat sources.



If spending time on the water, always wear a life jacket, designate a sober boat operator and remain aware of changing weather conditions.



Have a plan to seek shelter if thunderstorms develop.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS appreciates the public's cooperation as we work together to reduce wildfire risk and keep our community safe throughout the holiday weekend.

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