AAA -- The Auto Club Group activates free Tow to Go program for Independence Day holiday weekend

With more than 72 million Americans expected to travel for Independence Day, including 61.4 million who will drive, AAA – The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program to help keep roads safe and discourage impaired driving.

The free and confidential service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

"With millions of Americans on the road, even one impaired driver is too many, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Tow to Go provides a last-resort option that can prevent a tragedy before it happens and ultimately save lives."

AAA’s Tow to Go program offers a free ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius. The service aims to prevent dangerous decisions behind the wheel but should be used as a last resort.

Last year, AAA received more than 687,000 calls for roadside assistance from drivers experiencing car trouble during the Independence Day holiday period. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or arrange alternative transportation before celebrating.

"Tow to Go is there if you need it, but it’s not a substitute for proper planning," Jenkins said. "The safest choice is always to arrange a ride before you go out."

How Tow to Go works:

Available to both AAA members and non-members

Confidential ride for impaired drivers and their vehicle

Service provided within a 10-mile radius

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

AAA reminds all drivers to:

Never drive impaired

Always wear a seat belt

Avoid distractions behind the wheel

Stay alert for pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

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