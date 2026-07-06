Southwest Florida art centers celebrate summer, America 250 and more

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month.

In July, there are 28 shows at these venues.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Anja Palombo: Inspired by the Natural World' explores the balance of control and chance through clay, paint, and process-driven abstraction.

“Anja Palombo: Inspired by the Natural World” [Art Center Sarasota]: In this exhibition, Anja Palombo presents a new body of work inspired by the natural world and her love of art history. It explores the balance of control and chance through clay, paint, and process-driven abstraction. Palombo was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She studied art history at the Universities of Hamburg and Berlin and graduated with a BFA in painting and art history from WSU in Detroit, MI. She received an MA in applied linguistics from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and taught art in Asia for 20 years. She currently teaches ceramics in Sarasota. She has participated in many art exhibitions, including curated group and solo shows on three continents, venues including The American Center and The India International Center in New Delhi, India. Her art is represented in private collections around the world. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Architects Who Art: Designing the Cultural Coast' highlights the creative breadth of people who blur the lines between architecture and visual art.

“Architects Who Art: Designing the Cultural Coast” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition highlights the creative breadth of people who blur the lines between architecture and visual art. Both disciplines demand a deep understanding of space, form, structure, and imagination — skills that manifest in strikingly different yet complementary ways. Whether through sculpture, drawing, painting, or design, these architect-artists translate their spatial thinking into expressive, multidisciplinary works. The exhibition draws from Sarasota’s unique cultural and visual landscape, particularly the Sarasota School of Architecture. Co-curated by Morris (Marty) Hylton III, this exhibition will feature both fine art and architectural renderings and models by a number of architect-artists including but not limited to Carl Abbott, Jerry Sparkman, Javier Suárez, and Javi Suárez. Together, these works reflect not only individual talent, but also the enduring role of architecture in shaping Sarasota’s sense of place, identity, and aesthetic experience. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Cat Tesla's atmospheric, nature-inspired works reflect her personal transformation and journey of healing following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022.

“Cat Tesla: Living by the Water” [Art Center Sarasota]: Cat Tesla shares new works from her “Exhale” and “Feeling Good” series resulting in a meditation on healing, presence, and the quiet power of beauty. She moved to Florida just weeks after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. As she navigated both physical healing and a major life transition, the Florida landscape offered more than scenery—it became a sanctuary. Her resulting atmospheric, nature-inspired works reflect that personal transformation and healing. Her work has been exhibited internationally including at the Knoxville Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, and the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art north of Atlanta. Her paintings are held in corporate and private collections and nearly 1,000 hospitals and medical centers in the U.S. including in the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, Royal Caribbean, Capital One, and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. Tesla has degrees in biology and graphic design, and an MS in human genetics. She worked as a genetic counselor at Emory University for 20 years before trading the clinic for the studio. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Medium Mutiny Juried Show' exhibits work that defies expectation and reinvents tradition — pieces that experiment boldly — with process, form, and concept.

“Medium Mutiny Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This juried show exhibits work that defies expectation and reinvents tradition — pieces that experiment boldly — with process, form, and concept. Whether through unexpected techniques, hybrid materials, or subversive approaches to craft, the work in “Medium Mutiny” resists easy categorization. “Medium Mutiny” is a celebration of fearless experimentation and work that turns convention on its head and redefines what art can be or how it communicates. Runs to Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Celebration' closes July 16 in the Pat Buster & Altman-Vogt Gallery

“Celebration” [Venice Art Center]: Closes July 16. Pat Buster Gallery & Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit: Val Dwek.

“Steve Weinberger [Venice Art Center]: Solo show in the New Satellite Gallery, Venetian Golf Club, Nokomis, to August.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center hosts numerous off-site art exhibitions.

Carol Dicker [Venice Art Center]: Solo show at the Inn at the Beach, 725 W. Venice Ave., Venice, to September.

Carol McGill [Venice Art Center]: Solo show at Skyport Aviation, 400 Airport Ave E, to August.

Cindy Baumgartner [Venice Art Center]: Solo show in Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, S., Venice to October.

Suzanne Bowe & Carol Anne Bruno [Venice Art Center]: Solo show at Jacaranda Trace, 3600 William Penn Way, Venice to September.

[DeSoto Arts Center]: No exhibitions reported to be opening this month.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Glamazon' by Helen Schneider is part of the Visual Arts Center Member's Showcase.

“Member’s Showcase” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. Closes Aug. 26.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com At the invitation of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, artists of all backgrounds submitted work which explores America’s past, present, and future through the lens of visual art.

“America 250: From Our Roots to the Future, an American Journey” [Grand Atrium, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: On July 4, the United States commemorated its 250th birthday, a milestone honoring the nation’s history, cultural diversity, and creative spirit. At the invitation of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, artists of all backgrounds submitted work for this special exhibition, which explores America’s past, present, and future through the lens of visual art. The works in this exhibition spark dialogue, reflection, and celebration of what it means to be part of the American story. Closes July 30.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com This exhibition is a solo show featuring the work of James Massacci.

“The Emotions of Everyday Life” [Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center]: This exhibition is a solo show featuring the work of James Massacci. In this exhibition, Massacci’s work acts as a lens, and a challenge. “If art imitates life, you can consider my show a mirror,” he declares, daring viewers not only to look but to see. Every brushstroke, collage, or digital element is an invitation to reflect, respond, and rethink. Massacci is not afraid to push boundaries. Dubbed America’s self-proclaimed debate artist, his work challenges, provokes, and engages with the cultural dialogues most artists dare not touch. As seen on NBC, ABC, and CBS, Massacci’s influence has reached beyond the canvas and into the living rooms of America, igniting conversations that echo far beyond the gallery walls. With a unique ability to fuse the vintage with the modern, Massacci’s pieces highlight the stark contrasts—and sometimes eerie parallels—between what was and what is. His art creates tension, nostalgia, and revelation, all at once. “I take society in and then simmer it to concentrate,” Massacci says, describing his process as both observational and transformative. Closes July 30.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'The Union Artist Studios: The Perspectives That Shape Us' celebrates the creative diversity of Southwest Florida’s artistic community.

“The Union Artist Studios: The Perspectives That Shape Us” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: This exhibition celebrates the creative diversity of Southwest Florida’s artistic community. Bringing together an eclectic group of emerging and established artists, the exhibition highlights the countless hours spent in studios transforming imagination, memory, and lived experience into compelling visual narratives. Through painting, mixed media, plein air work, abstraction, and expressive storytelling, the featured artists offer deeply personal perspectives that resonate beyond regional boundaries while reflecting the vibrant cultural energy of Southwest Florida. This exhibition invites audiences to engage in an open dialogue between artist and viewer while discovering the remarkable talent flourishing within Southwest Florida’s evolving contemporary art scene. The exhibition includes work by David Acevedo (founding member), Xavier Brignoni (founding member), Erik Schlake, Dominick Tascher, Julia Da Rocha, Sonia Rosa, Joshua Greer, Brian Lindemann, Diana Ripoll, Danielle Branchaud, Nick Masiello, Roland Ruocco, Wendy White, Brianna Jackson, Bernie Hyland, Xania Hawkins, Stacey Brown, Lesley Morrow, John Rizza, Kelly Morrison, Jeff Ocasio, Dale Ocasio and Eric Radde. Closes Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Selected Works by Summer Arts Camp Instructors' exhibit showcases a variety of media, from acrylic to digital painting, with a wide array of subjects to get lost in.

“Selected Works by Summer Arts Camp Instructors” [Foulds Theatre Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: Each year, the Alliance brings in practicing artists to educate the incoming Summer Arts campers. Part of the selection process for the instructors is a review of their professional artistry. This year, the Alliance is celebrating their ambitions and dedication in a brand new way – by showcasing their independent work throughout the time they are on campus working with the campers. This exhibit showcases a variety of media, from acrylic to digital painting, with a wide array of subjects to get lost in. Participating artists: Bob Ahrens, Cat Flo, Andrea Gornik, Rachel Holmes and Haley Keller. Closes Aug. 1.

“Summer Art Campers [Member Gallery, Alliance for the Arts]: Closes Aug. 1.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / ArtinLee.org 'Emphasis: A Mural Project' features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country . Featured artists include: David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'All the Buzz!' invites viewers to reconsider fragility, resilience, and beauty through meticulously crafted interpretations of beetles, butterflies, and other bugs.

“All the Buzz! Works by Art Quilters Unlimited” [The Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: The Shell Point Gallery transforms into a vivid microcosm where exotic insects emerge from fabric and thread. This exhibit invites viewers to reconsider fragility, resilience, and beauty through meticulously crafted interpretations of beetles, butterflies, and other bugs that are often overlooked — yet vital to the world’s ecological balance. At its heart, “All the Buzz!” is a call to preserve life’s smallest wonders and a tapestry that reminds viewers that nature’s survival and our own are intimately entwined. Runs to July 16.

“All the Buzz!!” [The Legacy and Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: While insects of all types factor most prominently in this exhibition, some resident artists and writers explored the theme in its most figurative sense — having to do with the news and gossip of the day. It includes a tribute to Don Adams, who died on Dec. 5, 2025, and who, with his wife Jane, was the sponsor of the All the Buzz! exhibition. Runs to July 16.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center Cape Coral Art Center Logo

“250 Years of American Landscapes” [Main Gallery at Cape Coral Art Center]: Reflecting on 250 years of history through a visual journey across the vast and varied terrains of the United States, this open call exhibition celebrates the stunning diversity of American landscapes. Runs to July 30.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS. / BIG ARTS BIG ARTS continues its partnership with Sanibel School bringing the vibrant creativity of the island’s youngest artists to the Mezzanine Gallery.

Sanibel School K-8 Artists [Mezzanine Gallery, BIG ARTS]: BIG ARTS continues its partnership with Sanibel School for the second consecutive year, bringing the vibrant creativity of the island’s youngest artists to the Mezzanine Gallery. It features works by students in grades K–8. Runs to July 31.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Snooze Fest' by FSW student Ethan Winters is part of 'Boredom' art exhibition at BIG ARTS.

Student Exhibit, Florida SouthWestern State College [Dunham Family Gallery, BIG ARTS]: BIG ARTS' collaboration with Florida SouthWestern State College School of the Arts showcases the work of emerging artists. This annual exhibit features a variety of art forms, ranging from painting to digital arts to mixed media, offering students a professional platform to share, reflect, and grow through creative exploration. This year’s exhibition explores the theme of “Boredom,” and will also feature the winning work from the ART24 competition. Runs to July 24. Read/hear “BIG ARTS and Florida SouthWestern State College team up for exhibition about boredom.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Exhilaration' by Jennifer Unwin is part of 'Geometry of Emotion' exhibition.

“The Geometry of Emotion” [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: This exhibit is a bold exploration into the invisible architecture of human feeling. This exhibit presents a collection of artworks that represent complex emotions and translate complex emotional states into shape, structure, and spatial composition. Each artwork communicates the intricacies of joy, grief, anxiety, love, and everything in between. Through the “Geometry of Emotion,” the artworks invite the viewer to see emotion not as fleeting or formless, but as something with design—built, balanced, and sometimes fractured. This exhibition challenges us to reconsider how emotions live within us and around us: not just as sensations, but as structures we carry and sometimes construct. Runs to June 25. Read/hear “Contemporary artist Joan Sonnenberg among artists with work in ‘Geometry of Emotion’ exhibit in Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round.”

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts 'Forged & Found' highlights how this enduring material adds strength, texture, and unexpected beauty to the picture plane.

“Forged & Found: A Celebration of Metal in Art” [Main Gallery, Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Metal is often seen as unyielding and industrial, yet in the hands of artists it can transform into surfaces of striking depth, luster, and complexity. “Forged & Found” celebrates the presence of metal within two-dimensional art, highlighting how this enduring material adds strength, texture, and unexpected beauty to the picture plane. This exhibition brings together paintings, drawings, collages, and mixed-media works that incorporate metallic elements—whether through leafing, pigments, found materials, or surface treatments. Each piece demonstrates the versatility of metal when translated into two dimensions: it can shimmer with delicacy, suggest weight and permanence, or create luminous contrast that shifts with the viewer’s gaze. The title “Forged & Found” reflects both the traditional techniques of working metal and the creative discoveries artists make when exploring its potential as a visual language. In this way, the exhibition honors the dialogue between material and imagination, and the ways artists reveal new dimensions of beauty through the unexpected presence of metal. Runs to Aug. 27.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center Arts Bonita celebrates 250 years of American history through our art in all media, including 2D and 3D work, jewelry, photography, abstract and representational art, pastels, oils, acrylics, mixed media, textiles, clay, stone, wood, metal, and more.

“Happy 250th … Let’s Celebrate” [Main Gallery, Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Semiquincentennial. Quarter-Millennial. Bicentennial-and-a-Half. Whatever you call it, Arts Bonita celebrates 250 years of American history through our art in all media, including 2D and 3D work, jewelry, photography, abstract and representational art, pastels, oils, acrylics, mixed media, textiles, clay, stone, wood, metal, and more. The artworks span the spectrum from pride, patriotism, loyalty, a vision of America to dissent, contradiction, betrayal, injustice, and the ongoing pursuit of freedom. After all, every family celebration includes a few spirited debates. Opens July 23. Runs to Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center / Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center 'The Elements: Earth, Wind, Water, Fire' in the Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round brings together a dynamic collection of artwork inspired by the primal forces that shape our world.

“The Elements: Earth, Wind, Water, Fire [Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round, Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: This exhibit brings together a dynamic collection of artwork inspired by the primal forces that shape our world. From the grounded strength of Earth to the ever-shifting currents of wind, the transformative power of fire, and the fluid depth of water, each piece reflects an artist’s response to nature’s raw energy and timeless rhythm. This exhibition celebrates the beauty, power, and symbolism of the four classical elements. Through painting, sculpture, mixed media, and installation, artists explore the physical and emotional connections we share with these forces — revealing both their nurturing presence and their destructive potential. “Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire, Water Exhibit” invites viewers to reconnect with the natural world, consider our place within its powerful balance, and highlight the natural forces all around us. Opens July 30 with 6 p.m. reception. Runs to Sept. 10.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Draw the World' features work by Hope Hanley, Wendy Wagner, Sir Roland Richardson, and Beth Schroeder.

“Draw the World” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: This exhibition features work by Hope Hanley, Wendy Wagner, Sir Roland Richardson, and Beth Schroeder. Reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 14. Runs to July 28.

“Adriana Rangel-Houser” [La Petite Gallery, Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Runs to July 28.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.