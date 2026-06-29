Contemporary artist Joan Sonnenberg among artists with work in 'Geometry of Emotion' exhibit in the Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round

“Geometry of Emotion” is a collection of artworks that translate complex emotional states such as love, joy, anxiety and grief into geometrical shapes, planes and topographies.

Ninety-five-year-old Naples-based contemporary artist Joan Sonnenberg has several pieces in the show. Her compositions, “Up, Up and Away,” “Clockwise” and “Geometric Evolution” incorporate a montage of lines, shapes and geometric patterns to tell stories that evoke an array of emotions.

The exhibition is on view in Arts Bonita's Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round through July 24.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Alchemist Contemplation,' by Lorraine Toth, is part of 'Geometry of Emotion' exhibition in Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Geometry of Emotion” is a bold exploration into the invisible architecture of human feeling. The artworks in this exhibit invite the viewer to see emotion not as fleeting or formless, but as something with design — built, balanced, and sometimes fractured.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Ode to Joy,' by Anne McLaughlin, part of 'Geometry of Emotion' exhibition in Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round.

Joan Sonnenberg is a Naples-based contemporary artist. Her prolific career spans more than eight decades and has been distinguished a fusion of abstraction and realism — an approach she describes as the “harmonious coexistence” of both. Large-scale and richly textured, her compositions frequently incorporate overlapping imagery, geometric structures, and expressive mark-making that invite multiple interpretations.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Clockwise,' by Naples contemporary artist Joan Sonnenberg.

Throughout her career, Sonnenberg has earned numerous awards and exhibited widely, with her works held in corporate and private collections internationally.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Up, Up and Away,' by Naples contemporary artist Joan Sonnenberg.

She was recently part of “Sonnenberg & Shapiro Show of Opposites” which closed in the main gallery of the Arts Bonita Center for the Visual Arts June 27.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Symbiosis,' by Debora Mendez, is on view in 'Geometry of Emotion' in Hinman Auditorium Gallery-in-the-Round.

Other exhibitors include Scott Brown, Maureen Golgata, Dave Hawbaker, Sandra Heinen, Anne McLaughlin, Robert Allen Mittenberg, Diane Neglio, Beth Schroede, Dennis Silva, Marty Simon, Debora Mendez, Lorraine Toth and Jennifer Unwin.

Hinman Auditorium At Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs is located at 10150 Bonita Beach Road SE in Bonita Springs.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Geometry of Emotion' is on view through July 24.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.