This week, Southwest Florida theater is dominated by limited engagements

This week, one show opens, four close, five continue their runs and there are seven limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, 'Frozen' reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special.

“Frozen the Broadway Musical” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love. They just don't know where to find it. Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, "Frozen" reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special. Opens June 17. Runs to July 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“aactWORLDFEST” [Venice Theatre]: aactWORLDFEST is a world-wide week-long community theatre festival featuring shows from around the globe, parties, workshops, and performances from top theatre troupes from around the globe, including Ghana, Indian Diaspora, Israel, Italy, Latin America, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and US Latino. View the “Power of Theatre” sizzle reel. Runs through June 20.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre Follow Alice as she journeys down the rabbit hole into a magical land filled with curious characters and unexpected adventures.

“Alice in Wonderland” [The Belle Theatre]: Follow Alice as she journeys down the rabbit hole into a magical land filled with curious characters, unexpected adventures and plenty of fun. Along the way, she’ll meet the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts as she discovers the value of courage, curiosity and being authentic. All cast members are 8 and up. Just two shows: Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 20 at noon. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200535132.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre The 'Dare to Dream Jr.' Showcase is a lively, heartwarming performance brought to life by the talented young performers of Players Circle Studio’s summer camp.

“Dare to Dream JR, A Disney Musical Revue” [Players Circle Theatre]: The “Dare to Dream Jr.” Showcase is a lively, heartwarming performance brought to life by the talented young performers of Players Circle Studio’s summer camp. After two weeks of hands-on training in acting, movement, voice, and storytelling, these rising stars take the stage to share everything they’ve learned in a fun and inspiring production. Four performances: Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-showtimes-tickets/.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Stage 2 Improv is a unique live performance experience. Stage 2’s actors interact with the audience to create content for the show.

“Stage 2 Improv” [Arts Center Theatre]: Stage 2 Improv is a unique live performance experience. Stage 2’s actors interact with the audience to create content for the show. It’s unscripted, unrehearsed games and scenes inspired by audience suggestions and sometimes audience participation, so you never know what to expect when Stage 2 Improv is in the house. If you like the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” you’ll love this. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 with upcoming performances on July 11 and Aug. 15. For tickets, telephone 239-394-4221 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre '13 JR.' is a heartfelt coming-of-age musical about friendship, identity, and staying true to yourself—written specifically for young performers.

“13, JR” [Florida Rep Education]: When Evan Goldman moves from his fast-paced life in New York City to a small Indiana town after his parents’ divorce, he suddenly finds himself the new kid at school. In a world ruled by popularity and middle-school drama, Evan must figure out where he fits in. “13, JR.” is a heartfelt coming-of-age musical about friendship, identity, and staying true to yourself—written specifically for young performers. Just two shows: Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. and Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1279549 or telephone 239-332-4488.

“Words, Beats & Movement” and “Enigma” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Juneteenth Arts Festival]: At 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, which is day one of the WBTT Juneteenth Arts Festival, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will perform “Words, Beats & Movement.” Under the direction of Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, this performance will celebrate local talent, highlighting performers across art forms. WBTT will perform “Enigma” on Saturday, June 20. “Enigma” made its world premiere at WBTT in December 2025. It features music from gospel to hip-hop and more to paint a powerful and poetic exploration of identity, culture and legacy. Choreographed by Brentney J. Boyd, the performance will feature many of Sarasota and WBTT’s most beloved talents, including Todd Bellamy, Derric Gobourne Jr., Michael Mejia-Mendez and Amber Myers. For more information, call 941-366-1505 or email Peterly Baptiste at pbaptiste@westcoastblacktheatre.org.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' closes at Florida Studio Theatre June 21.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Closes June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Rainbow Fish' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre June 19.

“The Rainbow Fish Musical” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: All the sea creatures admire the Rainbow Fish. Refusing to share its vibrant scales, the whole ocean turns against Rainbow Fish. Then the wise Octopus teaches Rainbow Fish that it’s better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful. Closes June 19. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m. and Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at noon.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-rainbow-fish-musical/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Sounds of 1967' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre June 20.

“The Sounds of 1967” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her “sound” in the electrifying summer of 1967. She heads into the hottest music scenes of the swinging ‘60s. Feel the pulse of London’s mod beats, groove to the irresistible Motown rhythms of Detroit, sway with the folky pep of Los Angeles, and ride the waves of psychedelic rock in San Francisco’s legendary Haight-Ashbury district. This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love. Closes June 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-sounds-of-1967/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Who Is Eartha Mae?' closes at Urbanite Theatre June 21.

“Who Is Eartha Mae?” [Urbanite Theatre]: The sharp-witted, glamorous, incomparable Eartha Kitt commanded the spotlight. But backstage in her dressing room, in the quiet between songs, she peeled back the glitz to reveal Eartha Mae: a girl from the South Carolina cotton fields, orphaned by her mother until an audience adopted her. Told through both story and song, Urbanite Theatre's first-ever musical production unearths the complex truth behind the icon: "I'm a dirt person. I trust the dirt. I don't trust diamonds and gold." Playwright and performer Jade Wheeler brings to life a powerful woman in search of happiness and the roots she never forgets. For more, read/hear “Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will conclude its 12th season with its first musical, 'Who is Eartha Mae?'” Closes June 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238939.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Almost, Maine' consists of nine vignettes that will make you laugh, make you smile and touch your heart.

“Almost, Maine” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: A winter night in a small town. People fall in and out of love in ways that are funny, awkward, and completely unexpected. In “Almost, Maine,” ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary moments. A woman carries around her broken heart. A man who can’t feel pain. Old love shows up when it’s least convenient. It is funny, heartfelt, and a really enjoyable night at the theatre. You will laugh, you will smile, and you are going to love this play. Stars four area actors who are anything but ordinary: Danica Murray, TJ Albertson, Kiana-Raine Cintron and Aseem Upadhyay. Runs to June 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $36, buy one get one free, making the effective ticket price just $18 per person. For tickets, visithttps://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even them, know what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Three women. One wild ride to Nashville.

“Honky Tonk Angels” [The Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre]: Three women. One wild ride to Nashville. Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, an unshakable friendship is formed. From the creator of “Always… Patsy Cline” and featuring hits like “9 to 5” and “Stand by Your Man,” this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart. For more, read/hear “'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville.” Runs to July 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/honky-tonk-angels.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud new romantic comedy from Lauren M. Gunderson.

“Lady Disdain” [The Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud new romantic comedy from one of America’s funniest and most celebrated playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson. “Lady Disdain” is a fast-paced, razor-sharp riff on the deliciously dramatic world of fantasy romance novels (yes, those - you know them, you love them). Beatrice and Benedict, rival audiobook narrators with voices made for swooning and tempers made for sparring, are locked in a battle of wits, words, and wildly inconvenient attraction. Stars Veronika Duerr as Beatrice and Casey Murphy as Ben. Runs to June 27. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by a talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 21 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by talkback). For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/lady-disdain/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' has been extended to July 19.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to July 19. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.