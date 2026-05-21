'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville

From the writer of “Always … Patsy Cline,” Ted Swindley, comes a new country musical, “Honky Tonk Angels.” General Manager Rebecca Hopkins says Florida Studio Theatre has wanted to bring this one to Sarasota for quite some time. Here’s the set-up.

“Three women from vast backgrounds meet on a bus. None of them have a lot of money,” said Hopkins. “One had been in L.A. She wanted to be an actress, but she's a secretary … harassed by her boss. One is a young girl whose mama just died and she's leaving her father on his own so she can follow her dreams. And the third is a wife with three rebellious kids.”

They’re bound for Nashville.

“They share bologna sandwiches and their dreams and then they end up performing together as the Honky Tonk Angels.”

And — spoiler alert — one of them gets discovered and goes on to become a big country star.

“It's about following your dreams,” Hopkins noted. “What's better than that? It's got all that great country western music and hits, ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ all the big country hits. So, I think the audience is going to like it. It's filled with heart.”

“Honky Tonk Angels” begins performances in the Gompertz Theatre May 27 with an official opening on May 29. The show runs through June 21.

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Praised as a “Texas-sized, down-home celebration” with “absolutely heavenly harmonies” by NPR, and “one of those shows you really don’t want to miss” by The Berkshire Edge, “Honky Tonk Angels” follows three women determined to chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, they form an unshakable friendship. Featuring hits like “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” “Harper Valley PTA,” and “Stand by Your Man,” this feel-good celebration is packed with laughter and joy.

“This musical is filled with three things: big hits, big heart, and big hair!” says Ben Liebert, director and FST associate artist. “This show is a testament to how music can form unbreakable bonds. You’ll fall in love with these three women, the unique stories they share, and the ways they magnetically connect with one another.”

Liebert’s work as a director and choreographer includes FST’s “Lucky Stiff” and “Jersey Boys” as well as productions like “Into the Woods,” “The Producers” and “Ordinary Days.”

As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in “Wicked,” as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of "Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Chicago.”

The girls are Sue Ellen, Angela and Darlene.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Hailie Lucille makes her Florida Studio Theatre debut as Sue Ellen in 'Honky Tonk Angels.'

Sue Ellen is played by Hailie Lucille, who makes her FST debut in the role. Her recent credits include Dyanne in “Million Dollar Quartet” at Broadway At Music Circus and Christine McVie in “Rumors” with Norwegian Cruise Line. Other credits include “Mamma Mia!” (PCLO), “Kiss Me, Kate” (Pittsburgh Playhouse), and “MDQ” (North Shore Music Theatre). Lucille is a member of NYC’s vintage vocal trio The Satin Dollz, and she recently debuted her solo show “The Climb at The Green Room 42.” Lucille has a BFA from Point Park University.

“You’re in for a treat!” said Lucille. “The songs are timeless, and these girls are such a joy to sing with. Their voices are out of this world. It’s a musical with a lot of heart. It shows you that even out of tough circumstances, you can rise above.”

Alexandra Melrose is also making her Florida Studio Theatre debut. She played Angela previously at Laguna Playhouse. She was in the national tour of “Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary” (Factory Girl / Mme. Thénardier cover). Her other regional credits include Mrs./Harriet in “Sunday in the Park with George” (Pasadena Playhouse), Mrs. Potts in “Beauty & the Beast” (Tuacahn & La Mirada), Rosalie Mullins in “School of Rock,” the Mad Hatter in “Wonderland” (Tuacahn), Fosca’s Mother in “Passion” (Boston Court), Rosie in “Mamma Mia!” (Totem Pole), Sharon Graham in “Master Class” (Northern Stage), Jenny in “Caraboo” (Goodspeed), and a singer in “Sinatra” (Radio City). Melrose is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Hannah Taylor (Darlene) appeared previously at Florida Studio Theatre in 'Take It to the Limit,' 'A Place in the Sun' and 'Friends in Low Places.'

Darlene is played by Hannah Taylor. She appeared previously at Florida Studio Theatre in “Take It to the Limit,” “A Place in the Sun” and “Friends in Low Places.” Her credits include Jo March in the national tour of “Little Women,” Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Jane Seymour in “Six,” Judy Bernly in “9 to 5” and Susan in “Tick, Tick... BOOM!” She can be seen performing her original music in venues around NYC with her band, retro grade.

To add even more excitement to the production, the cast is joined onstage by a live band featuring Zach Spound (keyboard/conductor), Sam Saint Ours (guitars), Dina Bikzhanova (fiddle), and Drew Martin (drums).

Joining Ben Liebert on the production team are Nathaniel Beliveau (music director), Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (scenic design), Madison Queen (costume design), Andrew Gray (lighting design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA stage manager), Tori Martinson, and Leigh Womack (stage management interns).

Hopkins predicted that Sarasota audiences will love “Honky Tonk Angels” based on the reception they gave to Florida Studio Theatre’s productions of “Always … Patsy Cline.”

“We've done [‘Always … Patsy Cline’] four times here at the theater. And it always is a runaway hit. This is similar. It's a country western story, but it's about three fictional ladies on a bus on the way to Nashville. Then [in act two], it’s kind of a Nashville concert. Richard [Hopkins] and I, we've been looking at this show for several years. We finally had an opportunity to see it last summer at San Jose Rep. and were like, ‘yeah, the Sarasota audience will really like it.'”

In addition to Lucille, Melrose and Taylor, the show includes a three-piece band.

“It’s a small show,” said Hopkins. “It's one of those great small musicals. It’s all about the stories and the lyrics.”

“Honky Tonk Angels” is part of FST’s three-show summer mainstage subscription package, which also includes “Dog Mom,” a tail-wagging new comedy, and “The Last Romance,” a love story for anyone who believes the best chapters are still ahead.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.