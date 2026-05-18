'Same Time Next Year' at Players Circle headlines 16 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, four shows open, six close, five continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre One of the most popular romantic comedies of the past century, 'Same Time, Next Year' ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards.

“Same Time Next Year” [Players Circle Theatre]: One of the most popular romantic comedies of the past century, “Same Time, Next Year” ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers. Stars AJ Mendini and Kimberly Suskind. Opens May 19. Closes June 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. [discounted preview]; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. [opening]; Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/same-time-next-year/.

Courtesy of Florida Rep Education / Florida Rep Education Sweeney Todd has now been adapted for high school performers.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street School Edition” [Florida Rep Education]: Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere and has now been adapted for high school performers. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's (“A Little Night Music,” “Pacific Overtures”) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. In an infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun. This special school edition has been masterfully adapted, working directly with Mr. Sondheim to retain the dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. At the show's core is a challenging score of epic proportions with two tasty tour-de-force roles in Sweeney and his comic female accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. Opens May 22. Runs to May 30. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m; Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets telephone 239-332-4665 or visit https://floridarepeducation.org/conservatory/sweeney-todd-school-edition/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre Join three zany actors as they race through the Bard’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild, laughter-filled performance.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” [Cultural Park Theatre]: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is a fast-paced, hilarious romp through all of Shakespeare’s plays. Join three madcap actors as they race through the Bard’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild, laughter-filled performance. Opens May 22. Runs through May 31. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246184 or telephone 239-772-5862.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love.

“The Sounds of 1967” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Follow an aspiring musician as she embarks on a globetrotting quest to discover her “sound” in the electrifying summer of 1967. She heads into the hottest music scenes of the swinging ‘60s. Feel the pulse of London’s mod beats, groove to the irresistible Motown rhythms of Detroit, sway with the folky pep of Los Angeles, and ride the waves of psychedelic rock in San Francisco’s legendary Haight-Ashbury district. This show is packed with all the chart-topping hits from 1967 that you know and love. Opens May 22. Runs to June 20. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-sounds-of-1967/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“Pinky’s Players Present Movies from the Heart” [Venice Theatre]: Delight once again in the inspiring performances of Pinky’s Players, Venice Theatre’s community engagement program that partners with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to develop and share their artistic talents. Runs May 21-24. Performances are Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GfOYD2A3.

CLOSING

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Moriah Cary (left) and Jazzmin Carson portray Sarah and Sandra, who convey two powerful stories of Black womanhood across centuries of U.S. history.

“Confederates” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Confederates” by Dominique Morisseau is a riveting, time-shifting drama that intertwines the lives of two Black women separated by centuries. A modern-day professor battles institutional bias and public scrutiny, while an enslaved woman during the Civil War risks everything in pursuit of freedom. As their stories unfold in parallel, past and present collide, revealing urgent truths about race, power, and resilience in America. Read/hear, “Limited run of 'Confederates' continues Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's exploration of playwright Dominique Morisseau's work.” Closes May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/confederates/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' closes May 24 at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Closes May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Misery' closes its run in the Off Broadway Palm May 23.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash — until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel… or else. Closes May 23. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Much Ado About Nothing' closes its run at The Naples Players on May 24.

“Much Ado About Nothing” [The Naples Players]: You don’t need to be a Shakespeare scholar to fall in love with “Much Ado About Nothing.” This delightful comedy blends sharp humor, playful romance, and clever twists into a story that’s as engaging as it is entertaining. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Shakespeare for the first time, this production promises to captivate and charm. Closes May 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/much-ado-about-nothing/.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Show People' closes at The Studio Players on May 24.

“Show People” [The Studio Players]: Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker in "Show People," a comedy about the darker aspect of the need to create, perform and remain relevant. Starring John Strealy, Rosie DeLeon, Cindy Sepich and Jay Terzis. Closes May 24. This week’s performances are Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/show-people-by-paul-weitz#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'The Velocity of Autumn' at the Charlotte Players closes May 24.

“The Velocity of Autumn” [Langdon Playhouse at The Charlotte Players]: The story swirls around Alexandra, an 80-year-old artist in a showdown with her family over where she’ll spend her remaining years. In Alexandra’s corner are her wit, her volcanic passion, and the fact that she’s barricaded herself in her Brooklyn brownstone with enough Molotov cocktails to take out the block. But her children have their own secret weapon: estranged son Chris, who returns after 20 years, crawls through Alexandra’s second-floor window and becomes the family’s unlikely mediator. No sooner are the words “Hi, Mom” uttered than the emotional bombs start detonating. “The Velocity of Autumn” is a wickedly funny and wonderfully touching discovery of the fragility and ferocity of life. Closes May 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491756.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' 'I Feel the Earth Move,' 'One Fine Day' and more.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more! This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets later in the run, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

“Blockbusted” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready to call the shots as you take the director’s seat in the most unpredictable, laugh-out-loud, high-stakes show around! From gripping mysteries to awkward rom-coms, FST’s fearless improv ensemble takes the audience’s wildest ideas and spins them into scenes so unexpected, not even they know what’s coming next. Buckle up — it’s drama, comedy, and mayhem, all improvised and all in your hands! Runs through May 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/blockbusted.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to July 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Marie and Rosetta' runs to May 31 at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“Marie and Rosetta” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time. Her fierce guitar, magnetic stage presence, and swinging style transformed traditional gospel music, earning her the honorary title: godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Marie and Rosetta” chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the epic storytelling of 'American Pie' to the carefree whistle of 'Don’t Worry, Be Happy,' this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.