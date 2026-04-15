'Titanic the Musical' headlines 23 shows onstage at Southwest Florida theaters

This week, five shows open, six close and 12 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' opens April 17 at Asolo Repertory Theatre

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Opens April 17 with previews April 11-16. Runs to May 24. This week’s remaining performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a three-course dinner as Giulia wins the audiences’ hearts.

“I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” [Players Circle Theatre]: This tasty comedy invites you into Giulia’s kitchen as she recounts a string of botched romances and failed love affairs while preparing a home cooked meal. Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a 3-course dinner,* as Giulia wins the audiences’ hearts. For more, listen to John Davis’s interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition on WGCU. Opened April 14. Discounted previews April 14-16. Runs to May 3. This week’s remaining performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/i-loved-i-lost-i-made-spaghetti/.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash—until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel… or else. Opens April 17. Runs to May 23. This week’s performances are Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

“Swingtime Canteen” [Charlotte Players]: Swingtime Canteen is a joyful 1944-set musical comedy following Hollywood star Marian Ames and her all-girl troupe touring London to entertain troops. The cast must prove themselves worthy when they take over the show from a troupe stranded in Malta, performing over 30 classics, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and "Sentimental Journey." Filled with 1940s hits, comedic moments, and backstage drama, the show follows the group as they perform a high-energy USO-style show amidst the dangers of the Blitz. Opens April 16. Runs to May 3. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491753.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts 'Titanic the Musical' features a cast of 55.

“Titanic the Musical” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: For “Titanic the Musical,” Arts Bonita Director Kody C. Jones has assembled a cast of 55 youth and adult actors. This is not an adaptation of the Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet tragic romance. The characters in this show are based on real passengers from the voyage. The musical examines the rigid social structure in the U.K. and U.S. in 1912 and the disparate treatment of passengers based on class. Winner of five Tony Awards, “Titanic the Musical” tells a grand story about people's bravery, cowardice and the indomitable human spirit. Opens April 17. Closes April 26. This week’s performances are Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-495-899 or visit https://artsbonita.org/single-event/titanic-the-musical-arts-bonita-actors-theatre/. Read/hear on WGCU, “With a cast of 55, ‘Titanic the Musical’ will be Arts Bonita’s most ambitious theatrical production yet.”

CLOSING

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre website 'Cherry Docs' closes April 19 at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

“Cherry Docs” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: A Jewish public defender is assigned to defend a young neo-Nazi skinhead accused of brutally killing an immigrant by kicking him to death with his cherry-red combat boots. Now he must alter his preconceived notion of humanity and re-evaluate his spirituality in order to discover forgiveness. Playwright David Gow dares audiences to confront their own intolerance and examine their own capacity for compassion while asking, is there atonement for all crimes? [SJT presented this play over Zoom during its first season in the midst of the pandemic. The play is so timely and important that SJT is presenting in again to a wider audience. “Cherry Docs” remains even more relevant today than it was six years ago, raising issues about immigration, antisemitism and the law that are as immediate as today’s news.] Closes April 19. This week’s remaining performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6801&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'Life's a Beach' improv show closes in Bowen's Lab April 18.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Closes April 18. This week’s performance is Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab FGCU Theatre Program is presenting Qui Nguyen’s 'She Kills Monsters' as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of America250.

“She Kills Monsters” [Florida Gulf Coast University TheatreLab]: FGCU Theatre Program is presenting Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of America250. The story follows a young woman who, grieving the loss of her family, embarks upon what may be the greatest adventure of her life. Can she navigate a dangerous world full of dungeon masters, paladins, elves, bugbears, demons, dragons, and evil cheerleaders? Qui Nguyen’s Dungeons & Dragons-inspired play is filled with comedy, stage combat, and family drama. Join Agnes as she searches for the Lost Soul of Athens. (That’s Athens, Ohio, in case you were wondering.) Closes April 19. This week’s performances are Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/shekillsmonsters25-26.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre website 'The Apiary' closes April 19 at Urbanite Theatre

“The Apiary” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's 22 years into the future, and honeybees are nearly extinct, except for those kept alive in labs. When a shocking event leads to an even more shocking boost in bee populations, an overqualified new lab assistant, Zora, and her talkative co-worker Pilar must decide just how far they'll go to keep the population growing... and the whole thing under wraps from their overstressed, budget-conscious supervisor, Gwen. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this "bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel" is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery, penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas. Closes April 19. This show’s remaining performances are sold out except Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238931 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre website Ken Ludwig's 'The Gods of Comedy' closes April 18 at The Belle Theatre

“The Gods of Comedy” [The Belle Theatre]: The story centers on Ralph and Daphne, young classics professors at a prestigious Ivy League university. Ralph discovers a manuscript of the long-lost tragedy Andromeda by Euripides — a find that could make them academic superstars. However, Daphne accidentally misplaces the manuscript, prompting her to cry out, “Save me, gods of ancient Greece!” — and to her surprise, Dionysus and Thalia (the Muse of Comedy) appear. Dionysus and Thalia are determined to help Daphne retrieve the manuscript, but their arrival sets off a whirlwind of comedy, mistaken identities, and campus chaos. The gods’ screwball antics mix with the everyday complexities of university life — from navigating college coeds to dealing with conspicuous consumption — turning the Ivy League into a battleground of mistaken assumptions and physical humor. In short, “The Gods of Comedy” is a lighthearted, fast-paced romp where ancient deities get tangled in modern academic life, delivering laughs through mistaken identities, physical comedy, and the clash of eras. Closes April 18. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487558.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' closes April 19 at Firehouse Community Theatre

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club by Jones Hope Wooten” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Five Southern women whose friendships began 20+ years ago on their college swim team set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. Closes April 19. This week’s performances are Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685199944c5d550fab550fa6 or telephone 954-254-1842.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Featuring hits like 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Me and Bobby McGee,' this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” National Tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Extended to April 26. This week’s remaining performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to performances later in the run telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This week’s performances are sold out.

“A Piece of My Heart” [The Naples Players]: “A Piece of My Heart” brings to life the unforgettable stories of the nurses who served during the Vietnam War, highlighting their courage, sacrifice, and unyielding strength. With raw emotion and compelling authenticity, this powerful play honors the women’s legacies while shedding light on the struggles they faced. Runs through April 26. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/a-piece-of-my-heart/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre It’s 'Footloose,' 'Grease,' 'Bye Bye Birdie' and 'Happy Days' all rolled into one zany story.

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Runs to May 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Runs through May 30. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 15at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. Stars Pete Winfrey as Jack and Oriana Lada as Louise. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7761/34001.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Justin Larsche as Marc Antony stands over body of Julius Caesar, played by Shelley Sanders.

“Julius Caesar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Political ambition, loyalty, and betrayal collide in this gripping tale of power and consequence. As Rome stands on the brink of chaos, a group of senators, led by the conflicted Brutus, plots to overthrow the rising dictator. But in the wake of their fateful decision, they soon realize that seizing power is far easier than holding onto it. Packed with thrilling drama, stirring speeches, and one of Shakespeare’s most famous betrayals, this classic asks: how far would you go for the good of your country? Also hear/read, “Lab Theater’s ‘Julius Caesar’ will be groundbreaking in cast and setting.” Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316505-julius-caesar-mar-29th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905. For more, read “Lab Theater modernizes ‘Julius Caesar’ to appeal to a broader and younger audience.”

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Runs to May 17. This week’s remaining performances are Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out except Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage.

“The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married? [Florida Repertory Theatre in the ArtStage Studio Theatre]: A one-woman-tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s “Late Nite Catechism!” With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, “The Bride” leads to the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won’t she? Runs to May 10. This week’s remaining performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232074.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre A cast of professional adult actors perform 12 plays written by elementary school students.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Also read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre confers medals of valor on 11 elementary school playwrights.” Runs to May 2. This week’s performance is Sunday, April 19 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts In 'You’ve Got Hate Mail,' love ‘bytes’ all when an extramarital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy email sent to the wrong mailbox.

“You’ve Got Hate Mail” [Arts Center Theatre]: A hilarious broadband comedy of errors, “You’ve Got Hate Mail” takes a hysterical look at the world of online hookups and breakups. In “You’ve Got Hate Mail,” love "bytes" all when an extra-marital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy e-mail sent to the wrong mailbox. The story is told entirely in e-mails from laptop computers, although the play still manages to have an unforgettable chase scene fueled by cell phones and PDAs. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/youve-got-hate-mail/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.