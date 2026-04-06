In April, there are 29 shows at art centers including this year's International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Exhibition

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In April, there are 29 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota Herion Park is a Korean-born American visual artist.

“UnBroken” [Art Center Sarasota]: Herion Park is a Korean-born American visual artist. In this exhibition, she explores the intricate terrain of the human emotional landscape through a wall-based installation of soft-form fiber sculptures. Rooted in intimate familial narratives, this body of work honors the enduring love of her mother and six sisters while navigating the profound grief following her mother’s passing. Through precariously balanced and deliberately fragmented compositions, Park’s sculptures function as physical metaphors for the tender, unstable moments that define our closest relationships. The work reflects both the fragility of the human condition and the quiet resilience that sustains us, capturing the tension between breaking apart and holding on. Park received a BFA in Painting and Fashion Design and an MDes in Fashion, Body and Garment from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has participated in an expansive list of significant exhibitions. Runs through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Rooted in Community' is a group exhibition that honors and highlights the rich contributions of artists from Sarasota’s Newtown and Overtown communities.

“Rooted in Community” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Rooted in Community” is a group exhibition that honors and highlights the rich contributions of artists from Sarasota’s Newtown and Overtown communities—two historically Black neighborhoods whose cultural and creative voices have profoundly shaped the city’s artistic identity. Spanning generations and styles, this exhibition will feature the work of established and emerging artists whose roots in Newtown and Overtown reflect a visual narrative of innovation and artistic excellence. These artists have not only documented the cultural evolution of Sarasota but also have actively contributed to its growth as a creative city. Co-curated by Paul Toliver, “Rooted in Community” is more than an exhibition—it recognizes Newtown and Overtown artists' cultural impact and enduring presence in Sarasota. Through this show, Art Center Sarasota affirms its role as a place where community, history, and the arts unite to shape a more inclusive and vibrant creative future. Runs through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota This exhibition invites viewers to recognize that home is not fixed; it is something we carry, continually shaping and re-creating.

“Kendra Frorup: At Home Anywhere” [Art Center Sarasota]: “At Home Anywhere” is a body of work rooted in personal experience, cultural memory, and adaptability. Frorup’s art is a convergence of memory, material, and meaning—an ongoing exploration of belonging, transformation, and the layered narratives that shape who we are. The exhibition invites viewers to recognize the potential in what surrounds us and to understand that home is not fixed; it is something we carry, continually shaping and re-creating. This inquiry remains central to Frorup’s practice as she deepens her engagement with artistic traditions in Africa, uncovering the shared threads of human experience that connect us across geography and time. Kendra Frorup was born and raised in the Bahamas. She earned a BFA in Sculpture from the University of Tampa and an MFA in Sculpture from Syracuse University. She is a 2024–2025 Fulbright Scholar and is an associate professor of art at the University of Tampa. Runs through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Art of the Spectacle' was curated by Maria Schaedler-Luera, a Brazilian-born educator, artist, and cultural strategist.

“Art of the Spectacle Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition explores the intersection of fashion, circus, and stagecraft, capturing the drama, elegance, and eccentricity of the performing arts. “Art of the Spectacle” creates a visual celebration of performance, where costume, movement, and theatrics take center stage. Whether inspired by vintage vaudeville, avant-garde fashion, or the magic of the circus, this show seeks artwork that transforms the gallery into a stage, where every piece tells a story. The exhibition was curated by Maria Schaedler-Luera, a Brazilian-born educator, artist, and cultural strategist working at the intersection of theater, mindfulness, and community engagement. Runs through April 18.

Courtesy of Art Center Sarasota / Art Center Sarasota 'Show Time' by Eugene White is part of 'Centennial Spotlight: Painting the Big Top' exhibition.

“Centennial Spotlight: Painting the Big Top” [Art Center Sarasota]: In the mid-20th century, Sarasota emerged as an unlikely but vibrant center of artistic production of circus imagery, largely because it served as the winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. During the off-season, performers, animal trainers, riggers, and circus families settled in Sarasota, creating a year-round community shaped by spectacle and constant rehearsal. This environment offered painters extraordinary access to both the public glamour and the private labor of circus life. Among the artists closely associated with this milieu were Jon Corbino (1905–1964), William Hartman (1906-1989), and Eugene White (1913–1966). Though stylistically distinct, all three found in Sarasota’s circus culture a compelling visual and human subject. Taken together, these artists illustrate the multifaceted ways in which Sarasota’s circus heritage shaped local visual culture. This “Centennial Spotlight” honors the role these artists played in shaping the art center’s history and inspiring its evolution to this day. On view through April 18.

“North Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This longstanding annual exhibition, organized by dedicated school coordinators Angela Hartvigsen and Debra Markley, showcases the incredible talent of more than 1,500 young artists from grades K–12. A vibrant testament to the creativity, imagination, and dedication of students across Sarasota’s northern region, this exhibition offers the exhibiting students their first opportunity to show their work in a professional gallery setting — an empowering experience that draws hundreds of family members, educators, and community supporters. On view April 28 to May 9.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center website The Spring Member Show is on view at Venice Art Center through April 9.

“Spring Member Show” [Venice Art Center]: Venice Art Center’s “Spring Member Show” is an exhibit in the Pat Buster main gallery showcasing submitted pieces from current members of the Venice Art Center. The side gallery will be dedicated to photography pieces and there will be a special award presented called the Nell Rude Award for the best photography. Located at 390 Nokomis Ave., the Venice Art Center offers over 500 classes to adult and children’s classes annually, 12 unique visual art exhibitions which are free and open to the public, a one-of-a-kind artisan gift shop, a venue for special events and concerts, art library and an on-site café. It supports local artists by offering them many opportunities to express their creativity, sell their work and give them the platform to teach others. For over 65 years, it has been an active advocate in the promotion of the arts in the community through citywide public arts projects, outreach, and collaboration with other organizations. On view through April 9.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center Venice Art Center

“You Name It” [Venice Art Center]: This Altman-Vogt solo show is on view April 17-30.

[DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in all categories. Runs to April 9, although artists may leave their artwork on display at the college for the 2026 season.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center website 'Anything Is Possible' is a multidisciplinary art exhibition that explores imagination, transformation, and the power to transcend limits.

“Anything is Possible” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: “Anything Is Possible” is a multidisciplinary art exhibition that explores imagination, transformation, and the power to transcend limits — personal, societal, and creative. Featuring a diverse group of contemporary artists working across painting, sculpture, digital media, performance, and installation, the exhibit invites audiences to question boundaries and envision new realities. On view to April 22. Opening reception April 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center website 'Northern Lights' by Lisa Oliver is part of the 'Afternoon Delight' exhibition in Rebecca Hall.

“Afternoon Delight” [Visual Arts Center, Punta Gorda]: This exhibition in Rebecca Hall features work by the art center’s alcohol ink open studio artists. On view to April 22. Opening reception April 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 2026 International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Exhibition features work by 11 Fort Myers High School students.

“2026 International Baccalaureate Visual Arts Exhibition” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: The 2026 International Baccalaureate Senior Visual Arts Exhibition showcases the creativity of 11 students who, during the past two years, explored the works of historical and contemporary artists, investigated critical theories in art, and created extensive documentation of their artmaking processes in a series of sketchbook entries to fulfill their international baccalaureate visual arts requirements. Established in 1993, the International Baccalaureate program at Fort Myers High is the longest running IB program in Lee County. While four other Lee County high schools now offer the program, the number of students in the Visual Arts category consistently remains twice that of any other school. In addition to creating the artwork displayed, the participating students have gained understanding of how a professional artist must prepare artwork for installation, time deadlines and expectations of an opening night. This fulfills the IB Visual Arts curriculum requirement that students act not only as the artist, but also as curator in the sense that they must consider the arrangement of their art installation and how that arrangement influences the viewing public. On view through April 23.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 'Possibilitàs' (from the Latin for 'possibilities') spotlights emerging talents from across Southwest Florida and beyond—students, recent graduates, and self-taught visionaries.

“Possibilitas: An Exhibition of Emerging Talents” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: Possibilitàs (from the Latin for “possibilities”) spotlights emerging talents from across Southwest Florida and beyond—students, recent graduates, and self-taught visionaries—each exploring the vast potential of creative expression. This year, artists Riley Motisi and Mercedes Jurado present a compelling body of work that highlights their individuality, courage, and creative growth. Featured in the Capital Gallery, “Possibilitàs” transforms the space into a vibrant platform for innovation, risk-taking, and raw artistic energy. From bold experimentation to refined technique, each work reveals the personal narratives, cultural observations, and imaginative dreams of a new generation of artists standing at the threshold of possibility. On view through April 23.

“LAEA’s Future of Art Student Showcases” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: This is the 34th year the Alliance has partnered with Lee Arts Educators Association (LAEA), and the show features artwork from Lee County elementary, middle, and high schools, with hundreds of works in a variety of media. Elementary/Middle School Art is on view through April 11. High School Art is on view April 17-25 in both the Main and the Foulds Theatre Galleries.

“All Access Art Showcase [Foulds Theatre Gallery]: South Fort Myers High School All Access Art Program is a collaborative effort between general education students and students with special needs. This program shows the importance of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment within the school community. Under the guidance of Kim Bathey, a passionate life skills teacher, and Jeanne Dozier, an experienced art educator, the All Access Art program has created vibrant artworks. Cutting out the paper and assisting with templates and stencils are all important tasks that require careful attention to detail and patience, both of which are valuable skills to learn. The general education students were able to offer their time, effort, and creativity to assist with those tasks. On view through April 11.

“Digital Lee Student Showcase” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: Digital Lee showcases both design and technology skills of Lee County’s Career & Technology Education (CTE) middle school, high school, and post-secondary students. This show will feature Lee County’s Graphic Design, Animation, Publication, and Web Design students from each school.The goal of our CTE programs and participation in Digital Lee is to provide exposure for the students of Lee County; thereby spurring career opportunities, scholarship awards, and local technology involvement that will continue to make Southwest Florida a thriving and culturally rich community. On view through April 25.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country. Featured artists include David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham. For more, visit “Alliance’s latest zig zag mural project places ‘Emphasis’ on 13 area artists.”

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center website 'Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick' places the artist's work on display for the first time in the United States.

“Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick” [Tribby Arts Center]: Stephanie Trick and her husband, Paolo Alderighi, travel around the world to present concerts in which they play together on one piano. The multi-talented Trick relaxes by painting exquisite floral watercolors. This exhibition places her work on display for the first time in the United States. The exhibition also includes 10 Haiku—a traditional style of Japanese poetry characterized by a specific syllabic, rhythmic pattern—by members of the Tribby Writers Guild. Runs to April 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center website 'All the Buzz! Works by Art Quilters Unlimited' features work by Shell Point artists and writers.

“All the Buzz! Works by Art Quilters Unlimited” [Tribby Arts Center in The Legacy and Overlook Galleries]: This exhibition features work by Shell Point artists and writers. On view to July 16.

“The Third Dimension” [Cape Coral Art Center]: This open call exhibition invites artists to explore the beauty of space, form and our physical world through 3-D works in a variety of mediums. On view through April 23. Reception April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art League / Cape Coral Art League website Cape Coral Art League is celebrating color in April.

“Celebrating Color” [Cape Coral Art League]: Open to CCAL members and non-members, the artwork in this exhibition salutes the color wheel in any of its variations in any medium. On view April 9 to May 3. Reception is April 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS website 'The Profound Drama of the Ordinary' at BIG ARTS features photographs by Rene Miville, an innovator in the process of chemical manipulation.

“The Profound Drama of the Ordinary” [BIG ARTS]: Rene Miville was an innovator in the process of chemical manipulation. Using the classic darkroom printing method, he created a substantial body of work in the late 1980s and early 1990s, at the dawn of digital photography. Work from this collection will be displayed in the Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS. Each work consists of silver gelatin-paper with the basic chemical elements of developer, stop, and fixer applied. However, he painted the chemistry on the photo paper. Miville’s opposing aesthetic journey sparked a vigorous curiosity and interest among museum curators and international collectors. On view through April 26.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS website In 'A Journey to the Oracle' at BIG ARTS, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception.

“A Journey to the Oracle” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception. This introspective search leads him to pursue the essential plot that unites things, the energetic mesh that links all in existence. Learn more here. Runs to April 17.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS website 'Annual Artists Collective' at BIG ARTS highlights the work of artist-instructors who lead BIG ARTS workshops and classes.

“Annual Artists Collective” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This annual exhibit highlights the work of artist-instructors who lead BIG ARTS workshops and classes. Through a diverse mix of mediums, it reflects the creativity, skill, and passion they share with students throughout the season. On view April 24 to May 31. Artist reception May 1 at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS website Artist Mariapia Malerba works on BIG ARTS mural, 'I Am My Home.'

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it. Runs through June 30.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita website 'Romancing the Stone' closes April 10 at Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center.

“Romancing the Stone” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Since ancient times, stone carvers have sought to set free the forms they see trapped within stone. It is a carved-out journey, a slow process of discovery and transformation. The relationship between the sculptor and the stone is one of patience, persistence, and adventure. In this exhibition, students, both new and returning, have transformed raw stones gathered from around the world into works of expressive beauty. Created from alabaster, glowing with inner light, to richly veined soapstone, alive with color, each sculpture reveals a story of curiosity and growth. Textures move from rough to polished, surfaces capture light and shadow, and within each piece, the student's voice is heard. The works are a chorus of journeys, some first steps, some continuations, all united by a shared respect for stone's enduring presence and its limitless possibilities. Runs to April 10 in the main gallery.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts / Arts Bonita website 'Julia Bonnells Solo Exhibition' closes April 12 in the Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center main gallery.

“Julia Bonnells Solo Exhibition” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts]: Julia Bonnells, a Colombian artist, creates ethereal clay figures often accompanied by wolves—an evocative pairing that explores feminine intuition, inner wilderness, and transformation. Her hand-shaped forms bring together the mystical and the tactile, weaving surreal imagery with ancestral symbols and quiet, instinctive knowing. Runs to April 12 in the main gallery.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita website 'Mandala Meditations - On the Fabric of Life, Agnes Story' opens April 16 in the Tranovich Gallery at Arts Bonita.

“Mandala Meditations – On the Fabric of Life, Agnes Story” [Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts, Tranovich Gallery]: During the pandemic, Agnes Story returned to sustained studio practice while recovering from surgery. With a background as a lifelong maker and a 25-year career as an elementary art educator, the work she created draws on a BFA from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (1979) and later creative study through "The Artist’s Way" by Julia Cameron. The earliest pieces began with the calming, meditative structure of mandalas and the geometry of traditional quilt motifs. Using specialty papers and hand-painted papers, quilt-inspired patterns were cut, arranged, and layered into circular compositions that emphasize balance, rhythm, and color. Recent work has shifted fully to drawing and painting, replacing collage with hand-rendered interpretations inspired by 19th- and early 20th-century textile patterns, including research drawn from Susan Meller’s textile designs and Russian textiles. Developed through sketchbook studies and digital refinement, final works are created on Arches paper with acrylic, ink, markers, and watercolor, with newer pieces introducing landscapes and symbols as the work continues to evolve. On view April 16 to May 3.

“Adult Student Exhibit” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: On view through April 28. Reception April 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.