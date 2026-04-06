'Cherry Docs' at Sarasota Jewish Theatre headlines 21 shows onstage at area theaters the week of April 6

This week, seven shows open, three close, ten continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Elvis Presley-inspired musical 'All Shook Up' opens April 10 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Opens April 10. Runs to May 16. This week’s performances are Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre website Explosive David Gow play 'Cherry Docs' opens April 8 at Sarasota Jewish Theatre.

“Cherry Docs” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: A Jewish public defender is assigned to defend a young neo-Nazi skinhead accused of brutally killing an immigrant by kicking him to death with his cherry-red combat boots. Now he must alter his preconceived notion of humanity and re-evaluate his spirituality in order to discover forgiveness. Playwright David Gow dares audiences to confront their own intolerance and examine their own capacity for compassion while asking, is there atonement for all crimes? [SJT presented this play over Zoom during its first season in the midst of the pandemic. The play is so timely and important that SJT is presenting in again to a wider audience. “Cherry Docs” remains even more relevant today than it was six years ago, raising issues about immigration, antisemitism and the law that are as immediate as today’s news.] Opens April 8. Runs to April 19. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6801&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Opens April 8. Runs to May 17. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre website 'The Bride, Or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married' starring Denise Fannell opens April 7 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?" [Florida Repertory Theatre in the ArtStage Studio Theatre]: A one-woman-tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s “Late Nite Catechism!” With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, “The Bride” leads to the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won’t she? Opens April 7. Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232074.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre website 'The Gods of Comedy' opens April 10 at The Belle Theatre.

“The Gods of Comedy” [The Belle Theatre]: The story centers on Ralph and Daphne, young classics professors at a prestigious Ivy League university. Ralph discovers a manuscript of the long-lost tragedy "Andromeda" by Euripides — a find that could make them academic superstars. However, Daphne accidentally misplaces the manuscript, prompting her to cry out, “Save me, gods of ancient Greece!” — and to her surprise, Dionysus and Thalia (the Muse of Comedy) appear. Dionysus and Thalia are determined to help Daphne retrieve the manuscript, but their arrival sets off a whirlwind of comedy, mistaken identities, and campus chaos. The gods’ screwball antics mix with the everyday complexities of university life — from navigating college coeds to dealing with conspicuous consumption — turning the Ivy League into a battleground of mistaken assumptions and physical humor. In short, “The Gods of Comedy” is a lighthearted, fast-paced romp where ancient deities get tangled in modern academic life, delivering laughs through mistaken identities, physical comedy, and the clash of eras. Opens April 10. Runs to April 18. This week’s performances are Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487558 or telephone 239-323-5533.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' opens April 10 at Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club by Jones Hope Wooten” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Five Southern women whose friendships began 20+ years ago on their college swim team set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. Opens April 10. Runs to April 19. This week’s performances are Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685199944c5d550fab550fa6 or telephone 954-254-1842.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Marco Island Center for the Arts website A hilarious broadband comedy of errors, 'You’ve Got Hate Mail' takes a hysterical look at the world of online hookups and breakups.

“You’ve Got Hate Mail” [Arts Center Theatre]: A hilarious broadband comedy of errors, “You’ve Got Hate Mail” takes a hysterical look at the world of online hookups and breakups. In “You’ve Got Hate Mail,” love "bytes" all when an extramarital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy email sent to the wrong mailbox. The story is told entirely in emails from laptop computers, although the play still manages to have an unforgettable chase scene fueled by cell phones and PDAs. Opens April 9. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/youve-got-hate-mail/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Panther Theatre Company at Cypress Lake High School. / Cypress Lake High School Facebook page. A seance gone awry spells double ghostly trouble for blocked writer Charles Condomine.

“Blithe Spirit” [Panther Theatre Company at Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts]: “Blithe Spirit” is set at the house of writer Charles Condomine and his wife, Ruth. One evening, Charles invites local eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to hold a seance at his house. He asks along his friends, Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, intending to gather character inspiration from Madame Arcati for his latest book. Despite initially thinking the seance has been a failure, it soon becomes clear that Madame Arcati has unwittingly brought back Charles’ first wife, Elvira, to haunt him. Once in his house, Elvira is unable to leave and, as she cannot be seen or heard by Ruth, she causes all kinds of mischievous trouble between the married couple. When Elvira unwittingly causes Ruth’s death in her attempts to bring Charles over to be with her, Charles becomes haunted by both of his now-deceased wives. Frustrated by their odd situation, the threesome call on Madame Arcati once more to send Elvira and Ruth back to the other side. Intensely funny and character-driven, “Blithe Spirit” combines farce, emotion, and wit to great effect. Performances are Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.cypresslaketheatre.com/box-office or telephone 239-481-2233.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre website 'Little Shop of Horrors' closes April 12 at Florida Repertory Theatre

“Little Shop of Horrors” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: At Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey (who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a sadomasochistic dentist). When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant – with an unquenchable thirst for human blood – it looks like all his dreams may come true. Based on a 1960s B-Movie, “Little Shop” is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – “Skid Row,” “Feed Me,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more. A deviously delicious American cult classic! For more, read “Florida Rep’s Audrey II is a goliath.” Closes April 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232082 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website 'Love, Lies and The Lottery' closes April 11 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Closes April 11. This week’s performances are Friday, April j10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

“9 to 5” [The Naples Players]: This is an uproarious and uplifting musical that has audiences laughing, singing, and rooting for the underdogs. With Tony-nominated toe-tapping songs by Dolly Parton and unforgettable moments, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a celebration of friendship and resilience, and proves the power of standing up for what’s right. Closes April 12. Performs in the Kizzie Theatre. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/9-to-5/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Featuring hits like 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Me and Bobby McGee,' this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child who shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” national tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Extended to April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players website This and next week’s performances are sold out except Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

“A Piece of My Heart” [The Naples Players]: “A Piece of My Heart” brings to life the unforgettable stories of the nurses who served during the Vietnam War, highlighting their courage, sacrifice, and unyielding strength. With raw emotion and compelling authenticity, this powerful play honors the women’s legacies while shedding light on the struggles they faced. Runs through April 26. This week’s and next week’s performances are sold out except Sunday,, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/a-piece-of-my-heart/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 100 years of life packed into 90 minutes, with a birthday cake baked onstage every performance.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Runs through May 30. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This is the play that's based on the courtship of playwright Ken Ludwig's mom and dad.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. Stars Pete Winfrey as Jack and Oriana Lada as Louise. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7761/34001.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Justin Larsche and Shelley Sanders as Marc Antony mourning over murdered Julius Caesar in Lab Theater's modernized version of classic Shakespeare drama.

“Julius Caesar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Political ambition, loyalty, and betrayal collide in this gripping tale of power and consequence. As Rome stands on the brink of chaos, a group of senators, led by the conflicted Brutus, plots to overthrow the rising dictator. But in the wake of their fateful decision, they soon realize that seizing power is far easier than holding onto it. Packed with thrilling drama, stirring speeches, and one of Shakespeare’s most famous betrayals, this classic asks: how far would you go for the good of your country? Also hear/read, “Lab Theater’s ‘Julius Caesar’ will be groundbreaking in cast and setting.” Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316505-julius-caesar-mar-29th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905. For more, read “Lab Theater modernizes ‘Julius Caesar’ to appeal to a broader and younger audience.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Life's a Beach' is Florida Studio Theatre improv in Bowne's Lab.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs to April 18. This week’s performance is Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'The Apiary' is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas.

“The Apiary” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's 22 years into the future, and honeybees are nearly extinct, except for those kept alive in labs. When a shocking event leads to an even more shocking boost in bee populations, an overqualified new lab assistant, Zora, and her talkative co-worker Pilar must decide just how far they'll go to keep the population growing... and the whole thing under wraps from their overstressed, budget-conscious supervisor, Gwen. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this "bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel" is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery, penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas. Runs to April 19. This week’s available performances are Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238931 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Twelve plays written by elementary school students are performed by professional actors.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Also read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre confers medals of valor on 11 elementary school playwrights.” Runs to May 2. This week’s performance is Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.