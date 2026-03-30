'A Piece of My Heart' at The Naples Players headlines list of 22 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, three shows open, eight close, 10 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'A Piece of My Heart' highlights the courage, sacrifice, and unyielding strength of the nurses who served during the Vietnam War.

“A Piece of My Heart” [The Naples Players]: "A Piece of My Heart" brings to life the unforgettable stories of the nurses who served during the Vietnam War, highlighting their courage, sacrifice, and unyielding strength. With raw emotion and compelling authenticity, this powerful play honors the women’s legacies while shedding light on the struggles they faced. Opens April 1. Runs through April 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Saturday, April 4 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/a-piece-of-my-heart/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Birthday Candles' packs 100 years, 5 generations into 90 minutes while a birthday cake is baked during each performance.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Opens April 1. Runs through May 30. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Lab Theater / The Laboratory Theater of Florida website Lab Theater trades abandoned apartment parking lot for Roman columns in this retelling of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar.'

“Julius Caesar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Political ambition, loyalty, and betrayal collide in this gripping tale of power and consequence. As Rome stands on the brink of chaos, a group of senators, led by the conflicted Brutus, plots to overthrow the rising dictator. But in the wake of their fateful decision, they soon realize that seizing power is far easier than holding onto it. Packed with thrilling drama, stirring speeches, and one of Shakespeare’s most famous betrayals, this classic asks: how far would you go for the good of your country? Also hear/read, “Lab Theater’s ‘Julius Caesar’ will be groundbreaking in cast and setting.” Opens April 2. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316505-julius-caesar-mar-29th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“Tournament of Fools” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: This is a knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale, where the winner takes all! FST Improv ensemble members will compete in a series of improv scenes, songs, and games to win your laughter, your applause, and the coveted title of Champion of the Fools! After each round, you vote on who stays and who goes. In the end there can only be one comedian left standing. One day only: April 4 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/syos/performance/80108.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre website 'Annie' closes April 4 at Venice Theatre.

“Annie” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, “Annie” follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in NYC during the Great Depression. The sun will come out tomorrow in this smash-hit musical featuring our community’s “stars-to-be.” There are two casts. The Red Cast is led by Emery Ledbetter as Annie and Joseph Giglia as Warbucks. The Blue Cast features Cora Clinch as Annie and John Lemon as Warbucks. Closes April 4. For tickets, visithttps://venicetheatre.org/events/annie/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The party's over at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre with 'CATS' April 4 closing.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Andrew Lloyd Webber, record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares their story—from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella—you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic Memory, “CATS” is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. For more, read “Broadway Palm and Cape Coral Animal Shelter join forces to draw attention to Lee County cat crisis.” Closes April 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre David Sitler portrays Dwight D. Eisenhower in 'This Piece of Ground,' which closes in Bowne's Lab April 5.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Stars David Sitler. Closes April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre website '4000 Miles' closes April 4 at Players Circle Theatre.

“4000 Miles” [Players Circle Theater]: After a cross-country bike trip, young Leo makes an unplanned visit to his feisty 91-year-old grand-mother Vera in her Greenwich Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other in this charming dramedy. Closes April 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/4000-miles/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

“How I Learned to Drive” [Venice Theatre]: Paula Vogel’s riveting debut won the Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards. It’s a fearless, sad, and frightening memory play about an adolescent girl and her uncle. The only man in her life who treats her well is the man who gets far too close to her. Closes April 4. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/how-i-learned-to-drive/ or telephone 941- 488-1115.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website 'Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream' closes April 4 at Southwest Florida Theatre in the Music & Arts Community Center.

“Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” [Southwest Florida Theatre]: A fledgling doo-wop quartet hopes to launch their careers by winning a national radio contest. As the group navigates harmony onstage and conflict offstage, they face romantic entanglements, personal setbacks and the pressures of ambition. In addition to the title song, “Life Could Be a Dream (Sh-Boom)”, the show features such renowned doo-wop standards as “Unchained Melody,” “Duke of Earl” (Gene Chandler), “I Only Have Eyes for You” (The Flamingoes), “Tears on My Pillow” (Little Anthony and The Imperials) and “Runaround Sue” (Dion). For more, hear/read, “Southwest Florida Theatre transports audiences back to the 1950s with ‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream’.” Closes April 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-277-1700 or visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/sh-boom-life-could-be-a-dream/.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players website 'The Crucible' closes April 5 at The Sarasota Players.

“The Crucible” [The Sarasota Players]: “The Crucible” is a gripping, cautionary tale of mass hysteria and the power of speaking truth to fear—proving that some voices, no matter how persecuted, cannot be silenced. Closes April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=4001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'The Importance of Being Earnest' closes April 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse

“The Importance of Being Earnest” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy. Closes April 4. Performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7759/34201.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Starring Francesca Ferrari, this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” National Tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Extended to April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to performances later in the run telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse website Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. Stars Pete Winfrey as Jack and Oriana Lada as Louise. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7761/34001.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'Life's a Beach' on hiatus this week to make way for 'Tournament of Fools.'

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs to April 18. There are no performances this week. Next week’s performance is Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre website 'Little Shop of Horrors' is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – 'Skid Row,' 'Feed Me,' 'Suddenly Seymour,' and more!

“Little Shop of Horrors” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: At Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey (who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a sadomasochistic dentist). When Seymour stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant – with an unquenchable thirst for human blood – it looks like all his dreams may come true. Based on a 1960s B-Movie, “Little Shop” is packed with laughs, thrills, chills, and all the hit songs it made famous – “Skid Row,” “Feed Me”, “Suddenly Seymour,” and more! A deviously delicious American cult classic! For more, read “Florida Rep’s Audrey II is a goliath.” Runs to April 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232082 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Runs to April 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

“9 to 5” [The Naples Players]: An uproarious and uplifting musical that has audiences laughing, singing, and rooting for the underdogs. With Tony-nominated toe-tapping songs by Dolly Parton and unforgettable moments, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a celebration of friendship and resilience, and proves the power of standing up for what’s right. Runs to April 12. Performs in the Kizzie Theatre. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/9-to-5/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, 'One Hit Wonders' proves that sometimes one hit is all you need.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 31 [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 3 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre website Named a New York Times Critic's Pick penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas, this provocative comedy is about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery,

“The Apiary” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's 22 years into the future, and honeybees are nearly extinct, except for those kept alive in labs. When a shocking event leads to an even more shocking boost in bee populations, an overqualified new lab assistant, Zora, and her talkative co-worker Pilar must decide just how far they'll go to keep the population growing... and the whole thing under wraps from their overstressed, budget-conscious supervisor, Gwen. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick, this "bright, strange and mesmerizing marvel" is a provocative comedy about sacrifice and the ethics of discovery, penned by 2022 Modern Works Festival finalist Kate Douglas. Runs to April 19. This week’s available performances are Wednesday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238931 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Plays written by elementary school playwrights are brought to life by professional actors in this Young Playwrights Festival.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Also read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre confers medals of valor on 11 elementary school playwrights.” Runs to May 2. This week’s performances are Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances available performances are are Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

