DeSantis appoints Jenna Persons-Mulicka as Lee County Supervisor of Elections

Jenna Persons-Mulicka has been appointed as Lee County Supervisor of Elections by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Persons-Mulicka is a founding partner and attorney at Strayhorn & Persons-Mulicka and currently a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 78.

In addition to her Florida House position, Persons-Mulicka also serves on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and Co-Chairs the Lee County Bar Association’s History Committee.

Persons-Mulicka earned her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and government from Evangel University and her juris doctor from The George Washington University.

The position opened with the early retirement in January of former supervisor Tommy Doyle. Chief Deputy Bernie Feliciano served as acting supervisor of elections until the appointment was made.

Doyle served as supervisor for nine years.

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