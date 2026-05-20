Trade, politics and inflation impacting state and county seasonal tourism

Trade tensions and political rhetoric with Canada and other nations has caused a significant decline in international travel. There were also fewer long-winter visits from neighboring Canadians.

Post-pandemic domestic travel hit record highs in 2024, but by early 2026, those gains plummeted.

It's not just tariffs and ill will among nations. The rising cost for food and lodging combined with lower discretionary spending have caused many domestic travelers to opt for fewer, shorter or more affordable trips, says tourism and marketing consultant Casey Hartt.

Or, she says, people are just staying home.

Since October there have been month-over-month decreases in tourist bed-tax dollars collected in Highlands County. Some decreases are significant such as the 19 percent decrease in October and the 14 percent decrease in January.

Hartt told the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners the February numbers are also way down compared with last year, though those figures were not readily available.

"A lot of destinations — it's not just us, have had a hit from the Canadians not wanting to come to Florida or to the United States," Hartt told the commission. " Also, inflation and travel fatigue."

That’s why Hartt and others who try and draw visitors to Highlands County are stepping up their marketing and promotions to attract people who are interested in nature tourism.

"We also really thrive on the trend of outdoor nature-based and wellness travel," she said. " Travelers are prioritizing this. They are so tired of being connected to their phone, tied down. They want to want things that are time outside; time away from the devices."

The area has more than 100 lakes, so it is positioned to meet this demand, she said.

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