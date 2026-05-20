Open and closed: Memorial Day schedules for Southwest Florida offices, attractions

Memorial Day schedules vary. Here's a list of what we know are open and closed for the holiday.

Post office

The U.S. Postal Service will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. All post office locations will be closed. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

Customers are reminded that when post offices are closed, they can still access many postal products and services through usps.com and self-service kiosks available in select lobbies nationwide. These kiosks feature:



Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping;

Stamps for purchase;

Ability to weigh and mail packages; and

Package tracking information.

As USPS modernizes its retail locations, more self-service options are becoming available at more locations and may include:



Rapid Dropoff Stations for customers who have already created and printed labels online;

An option for customers to print shipping labels from a merchant-provided QR code; and

USPS Smart Lockers that allow customers to both drop off and pick up packages.

Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed.

For more information on USPS services, visit www.usps.com.

Fort Myers

In observance of Memorial Day, several City of Fort Myers facilities and services will operate on adjusted schedules.

Recreation Facilities

The Skatium and Riverside Community Center will be closed on Memorial Day.

The Aquatic Center will operate under normal hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

S.T.A.R.S. Pool will be closed Monday and will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday.



Solid Waste Collection Schedule

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the City of Fort Myers Solid Waste Division will be closed Monday, May 25. There will be no residential or commercial trash or recycling collection on Memorial Day.

Residential and commercial customers will be serviced one day later than their regular schedule, from Tuesday, May 26 through Saturday, May 30.

Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 1.

If you have any questions concerning your service, please contact the City of Fort Myers Solid Waste Division at (239) 321-8050.

City Offices

City Hall and the Utility Billing Offices will also be closed on Memorial Day.

Lee County

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

The county’s holiday schedule adjustments are as follows:

Solid Waste

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will take place one day after the regularly scheduled collection day for the entire week beginning May 25. This means that if the regular collection day is Monday, the collection truck will pick up that material on Tuesday. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pickups will occur on Wednesday and so on for the rest of the week through Saturday, May 30.

Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, June 1.

Lee County Solid Waste facilities and offices are closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of the holiday. This includes operations at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, the Resource Recovery Facility on Buckingham Road and the Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility.

Solid Waste encourages all residents to recycle plastic bottles, metal cans and glass containers generated from Memorial Day weekend activities. Remember, do not place plastic bags in the recycling cart.

Community Development

All Lee County Community Development lobbies and phones will be closed Monday, May 25, and will reopen for regular hours on May 26.

Lee County Utilities

The offices of Lee County Utilities, the call center and drive-thru window will be closed on Monday, May 25.

A drop-box is accessible via the drive-thru for payments by check.

Payments can be made at any time at myutilities.leegov.com or 1-855-895-6939.

Libraries

All library locations will be closed on Monday, May 25.

Each branch will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday, May 26, except for Captiva Memorial Library, which transitioned to seasonal hours on May 1 and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with daily lunchtime closures.

The library is always available online at www.leelibrary.net/online .

Domestic Animal Services

Animal Services, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, will be open for regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, May 23, which is 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. for the adoption lobby and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for the kennel floor for viewing of adoptable pets.

Animal Services will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 25, but will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, May 26.

LeeTran

LeeTran will not run bus, trolley, mobility on-demand, or paratransit service on the holiday.

Service resumes Tuesday, May 26. Route schedules and maps are available at www.rideleetran.com.

Parks & Recreation

Parks, pools and preserves remain open on the holiday.

Offices and recreation centers are closed on the holiday and will reopen Tuesday, May 26.

Check www.leeparks.org for the list of open locations, hours and amenities.

The county asks park patrons to remember no alcohol is permitted in county parks.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Monday, May 25:

Charlotte County government business offices:

Charlotte County Administration Center – Closed.

Tax Collector locations – Closed. Property Appraiser locations – Closed.

Supervisor of Elections – Closed. Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller – Closed.

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.

The Utilities Department (water and sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill electronically at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/MyUtilityBill. You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

Garbage collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.

Transfer stations (both West County and Mid-County) – Closed.

Zemel Road Landfill – Open regular hours.

Charlotte County Transit – Closed.

All Human Services Offices – Closed.

Fire & EMS Headquarters – Closed. All other stations will be open.

Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.

Charlotte County UF/IFAS Office – Closed.

Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – Closed.

Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.

Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.

Libraries:

Mid-County Regional Library – Closed.

Port Charlotte Public Library – Closed.

Englewood Charlotte Public Library – Closed.

Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – Closed.

Centennial Park Curbside Pickup – Closed.

Skate Parks:

Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.

J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.

Recreation Centers:

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.

Centennial Park Recreation Center – Open.

Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Remains Closed.

South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.

Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed.

Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.

Pools:

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – Closed.

Centennial Park Pool – Open.

South County Regional Park Pool – Open.

Sanibel

The City of Sanibel Administrative offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. City Hall will resume regular office hours on Tuesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have any questions, call City Hall at 239-472-3700.

Refuse, recycling, and vegetation waste collection will not have trash pick-up on Monday, May 25, resulting in a one day delay to the trash pick-up schedule. If you have any questions, please call Waste Management at 239-334-1224.

Sanibel Recreation Center will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, Monday May 25. The Recreation Center will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have any questions, call the Sanibel Recreation Center at 239-472-0345.

Cape Coral

City Hall will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. City offices will reopen Tuesday, May 26, for regular operating hours.

Trash collection services will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Parks & Recreation:

Boat ramps, parks, and preserves will be open.

Parks administrative offices and recreation facilities are closed Monday, May 25.

All offices and recreation centers will resume regular operating hours Tuesday, May 27.

311 Call Center & Water Account Services:

The 311 Call Center and Water Account Services are closed Monday, May 25, and will reopen Tuesday, May 26.

To pay your water bill, visit our website at CapeCoral.gov and go to “Pay Water Bill.” Checks can be placed in the designated payment drop box at City Hall.

Sarasota

Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, for the national observance of Memorial Day.

CLOSED Monday, May 25:

All library branches and offices.

Breeze bus routes, Breeze Plus, ticket outlets, and the Breeze administrative office.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources' indoor recreation centers and Nature Centers.

Knight Trail Park Pistol and Rifle Range.

Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center, administrative office, and The Re-Uz-It Shop (8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota).

Venice Chemical Collection Center (250 S. Jackson Road, Venice).

The administrative office at the Central County Landfill (4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis).

Public Utilities cashier windows and customer service offices.

UF/IFAS Extension Office in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Tax Collector.

Sarasota County Property Appraiser.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.

Sarasota County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller.

Services can be accessed online at SarasotaClerk.com.

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

OPEN AND OPERATING on Monday, May 25:

Breeze OnDemand, 77 Siesta Islander, and 78 Bay Runner.

Solid waste collection services for trash, recycling, and yard waste for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County remain on the regular pickup schedule and will not be affected by the holiday.

Drop-off and disposal at the Central County Landfill (4000 Knights Trail Road) and the Citizens' Convenience Center (4010 Knights Trail Road) in Nokomis will operate regular hours.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources’ trails, unstaffed nature preserves, parks, and beaches will remain open for regular hours. This includes The Legacy Trail and outdoor conservation areas.

For more information, call 311 or 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.

