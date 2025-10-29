Letter-writing campaign underway to save Rauschenberg compound from development

An unnamed investor and the Captiva Island Fire District have made an offer to purchase Bob Rauschenberg’s 22-acre compound from his foundation. To persuade the foundation to accept that offer, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation has initiated a letter-writing campaign. It is encouraging people to tell the foundation how important the property’s conservation is to islanders and to honoring the late artist’s memory.

Throughout his four-decade tenure on Captiva, Bob Rauschenberg opposed all efforts to develop his slice of paradise.

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Artist Bob Rauschenberg pictured outside beach house on Captiva Island.

MORE INFORMATION:

Rauschenberg’s 22-acre compound is located between Captiva Village and South Seas Resort.

“During his lifetime, [Bob Rauschenberg] did all that he could to protect his 22 acres from development,” states SCCF CEO James Evans in a letter to friends of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation titled “Help Save the Rauschenberg Properties.”

Courtesy of Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation / Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation manages over 2,100 acres of land, including critical wildlife habitats.

But the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is concerned that the artist’s foundation will nevertheless sell the acreage to a developer.

According to Evans’ letter, the Captiva Island Fire District has offered to purchase bay-front parcels totaling 9.81 acres for a helicopter landing zone and other critical public uses while a Captiva investor has offered to purchase the full 22-acre property and then sell the 9.81 bay-front acres to the Captiva Island Fire District. That investor will then work with SCCF and other nonprofits to determine how best to preserve the remaining land.

“However, under no circumstances will the Fire District or the Community Investor seek to rezone the property for increased density or building heights,” Evans’ letter goes on to say.

Courtesy of Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation / Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation logo

The SCCF gives the following reasons why sale of the property to the unnamed investor and fire district is in islanders’ best interests:



Captiva cannot absorb any major new developments without seriously harming its fragile environment and placing existing residents and visitors in danger should evacuation be required during a hurricane or other natural disaster.

Bob Rauschenberg understood better than anyone the importance of preventing overdevelopment on Captiva. Preserving his 22 acres is more important now than ever and would respect his vision and his legacy.

The fire district needs to protect the 9.81 bay-front acres to maintain its helicopter landing zone for emergencies and for other critical fire safety needs to serve the Captiva community.

There is virtually no public space on Captiva. The Captiva nonprofits, including SCCF, could work together in an effort to preserve existing green space for Captiva residents and visitors.

There will now be undeveloped land available for a possible stormwater management and retention area to alleviate the persistent flooding issues in the village.

Some of the 10 existing buildings on the properties could be repurposed to serve community needs. Others could be renovated as single-family homes consistent with current zoning and the residential uses on or near Laika Lane.

Sale of the property to the community investor and the fire district would prevent the land from being rezoned for hotels, condominiums, or high-rise residences.

“The Rauschenberg Foundation is currently in the process of evaluating its purchase offers,” states the SCCF letter. “We have been told that the Rauschenberg Foundation’s preference is to sell to the community in order to preserve the property. But we don’t know that for sure, and it is important that the community show the Rauschenberg Foundation how much we want and need to preserve and protect this property from future development.”

The SCCF letter instructs interested parties to mail their letters to Courtney J. Martin, Executive Director, Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, 381 Lafayette Street, New York, New York 10003 with a copy going to the Rauschenberg Foundation’s agent Tyler Minix at tyler.minix@nmrk.com.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.