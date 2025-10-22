Firehouse Community Theatre goes country with 'October Hoedown'
Firehouse Community Theatre is going country this month. Director Mike Shough says the theater’s in-house singers are gearing up to provide patrons with a foot-stomping evening of old-fashioned entertainment.
“It's our Firehouse Singers and hoedown, country music,” said Shough. “It's a musical revue and it's very popular. People like it a lot.”
Patrons are invited to dress to impress in their finest country attire.
“The theme is hats, boots, and yee-haw,” Shough said.
It may be located on Bridge Street, but during October Hoedown, Firehouse Community Theatre will be transformed into Honky Tonk Highway on Lower Broadway.
MORE INFORMATION:
Firehouse Community Theatre is located at 241 Bridge Street in LaBelle.
It operates exclusively through volunteers under the slogan, “It’s not Broadway. It’s Bridge Street.”
For more information, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit firehousecommunitytheatre.com.
For more on the theater, read, “Firehouse Community Theatre’s journey denoted by resourcefulness and ingenuity.” This article contains a description of the LaBelle historic district and nearby landmarks.