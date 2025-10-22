© 2025 WGCU News
Firehouse Community Theatre goes country with 'October Hoedown'

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:36 PM EDT
Firehouse Community Theatre Graphic for 'October Hoedown'
Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre
Firehouse Community Theatre
The theme of Firehouse Community Theatre's 'October Hoedown' is hats, boots, and yee-haw.

Firehouse Community Theatre is going country this month. Director Mike Shough says the theater’s in-house singers are gearing up to provide patrons with a foot-stomping evening of old-fashioned entertainment.

“It's our Firehouse Singers and hoedown, country music,” said Shough. “It's a musical revue and it's very popular. People like it a lot.”

Patrons are invited to dress to impress in their finest country attire.

“The theme is hats, boots, and yee-haw,” Shough said.

It may be located on Bridge Street, but during October Hoedown, Firehouse Community Theatre will be transformed into Honky Tonk Highway on Lower Broadway.

Firehouse Community Theatre Promo for 'October Hoedown'
Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre
Firehouse Community Theatre
Firehouse Community Theatre's slogan is 'It’s not Broadway; it’s Bridge Street.'

MORE INFORMATION:

Firehouse Community Theatre is located at 241 Bridge Street in LaBelle.

It operates exclusively through volunteers under the slogan, “It’s not Broadway. It’s Bridge Street.”

Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle.

For more information, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit firehousecommunitytheatre.com.

For more on the theater, read, “Firehouse Community Theatre’s journey denoted by resourcefulness and ingenuity.” This article contains a description of the LaBelle historic district and nearby landmarks.
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsFirehouse Community TheatreLaBelle
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
