Gulfshore Opera casts mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali to sing 'Carmen' in December

In the George Bizet opera, Carmen is a femme fatale, alluring, quick-tempered and able to captivate and torment men. The role requires a singer with special skills, which is why Gulfshore Opera chose mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali. Praised for her “warm, nuanced voice,” Rogali possesses a commanding stage presence, vocal versatility and “sultry, supple sex appeal.”

“Carmen” is at Barbara B. Mann Dec. 2, Charlotte Performing Arts Center Dec. 4 and Artis-Naples on Dec. 7.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera Rogali has experience in the title role. In the 2024–25 season, she made her début in the role with both Virginia Opera and Florentine Opera.

Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” is a timeless story where the thrill of freedom collides with the dangers of possessive love. Set in 1830 amid the sun-drenched streets and bustling plazas of Seville, this production honors Bizet’s original spirit with traditional Spanish scenery, richly hued costumes, and bold, dramatic visuals that capture the opera’s fiery soul.

At the heart of the drama is Carmen—a woman who refuses to be possessed, enchanting all who cross her path. When her independence clashes with Don José’s obsessive love, passion spirals into jealousy, leading to inevitable tragedy. Through unforgettable melodies like the “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song,” Carmen explores the intoxicating power of desire and the perilous cost of true freedom.

Rogali has experience in the title role. In the 2024–25 season, she made her début in the role with both Virginia Opera and Florentine Opera, a portrayal hailed by the Virginian Pilot as “the essence of sultry, supple sex appeal, especially when she lounges on a table or seductively dances.” This season, she not only plays the part for Gulfshore Opera, but also will play Carmen at Toledo Opera.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera Mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali.

In addition to Carmen, Rogali will make her debut in the role of Angelina in “La Cenerentola” at Virginia Opera. Last season, as part of Sarasota Opera’s Winter Festival, she also reprised her charming Rosina in “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” garnering high praise from Opera News, which called her “a Rossini star in the making.” Her celebrated Rosina was also seen at Central City Opera.

Rogali has participated in several esteemed young artist programs, including Detroit Opera, Minnesota Opera, The Glimmerglass Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and Opera Saratoga. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (M.M. in Vocal Performance).

She is widely regarded as an artist destined for a significant career.

The cast for Gulfshore Opera’s production of “Carmen” also includes Brendan Boyle in the role of Don Jose, Tyler Putman as Escamillo, Avery Boettcher as Micaela, Julia Ezquierdo as Frasquita and Kelly Guerra as Mercedes. For more on these and the opera’s other cast members, visit https://gulfshoreopera.org/meet-the-artists-carmen/#lisa.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera Tickets for 'Carmen' are 'in high demand.'

With soaring vocals, thrilling choreography, and a cast of dynamic artists, Gulfshore Opera’s "Carmen" immerses audiences in a world where the visceral thrill of live opera and dynamic storytelling come alive. Witness the opera where every glance pulses with life, and freedom burns brightest just before it is lost.

