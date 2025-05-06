Alliance summer camp offers experiences for creative young minds

This summer, the Alliance for the Arts is inviting young minds ages 3–16 to ignite their creativity, explore their passions, and dive into immersive arts experiences with a vibrant lineup of camps designed for every kind of young creator.

From theatrical storytelling and hands-on art exploration to high-tech movie production and behind-the-scenes theatre design, the Alliance’s Summer Camp Series promises a season of discovery, innovation, and unforgettable fun.

Visual & Performing Arts Camps (Ages 3–12)

Running weekly from June 16 to July 18, these themed camps offer half-day sessions for ages 3–6 and full-day sessions for ages 7–12.

Themes include:

StageCraft: The Art Behind the Curtain (June 16–20)

STEAM Studio: Where Art Meets Innovation (June 23–27)

Movie Making: The Art Behind the Scenes (July 7–11)

Masterpieces Through Time (July 14–18)

Younger campers (ages 3–6) can enjoy specially designed half-day versions, like Art in Nature, STEAM Art, and Art Around the World, each blending art-making with storytelling, sensory play, and cultural discovery.

Camp hours vary by age group. Extended care is available for ages 7–12. Space is limited—early registration is encouraged!

4-Week Filmmaking Intensive (Ages 11–16)

Calling all future filmmakers! From July 1–26, join award-winning industry professionals to learn every aspect of filmmaking—from script to screen. Students will:

Write scripts, storyboard scenes, and audition actors

Operate cameras, drones, and lighting equipment

Edit using Adobe Premiere Pro and explore Foley and sound design

Premiere their finished short film on the big screen

This intensive runs Monday through Friday, 8 AM–4 PM. Cost: $1000 for members / $1200 for non-members. Enrollment is limited to just 15 students.

Tech Theatre Bootcamp: Build, Design & Shine! (Ages 11–16)

From June 16–27, get a backstage pass to the world of technical theatre in this two-week intensive! Learn scenic design, lighting and sound, set construction, stage management, and more. Perfect for aspiring designers, stagehands, and creative builders.

Week 1: 9 AM–4 PM

Week 2: 9 AM–6 PM

Cost: $350 members / $420 non-members

Space is limited across all camps. For full camp descriptions, schedules, and to register, visit www.artinlee.org/explore/camps/youth-arts-camps/.

For sponsorship opportunities, including sponsoring a camper, please email Jen Falk at jen@artinlee.org or Melissa at Melissa@artinlee.org.

