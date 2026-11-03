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Florida's dry season opens under water

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST
Photo via Kevin Presa
A woman carries medicine through flash flooding waters in Palm Bay, FL Nov 2, 2026

Just a few days into November and already extraordinary rainfall overwhelmed parts of Florida's east coast. And the numbers were staggering: 16 to 22 inches of rain falling across portions of southern Brevard County in a single day. Parts of Palm Bay, Malabar and Grant-Valkaria experienced rainfall exceeding the threshold for a 1-in-1,000-year event.

Farther south, an estimated 17 inches fell in just six hours around Palm Beach Gardens—also surpassing the 1-in-1,000-year rainfall threshold.
Flooding extended into the Treasure Coast, where Port St. Lucie experienced stranded vehicles and road closures, while several communities declared local states of emergency. Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson examines the historic November flooding, the science behind the extraordinary rainfall and what a strengthening El Niño could mean for the months ahead.

NOAA says the current El Niño could become one of the strongest on record. Historically, strong El Niño winters have brought above-average rainfall and increased storminess to Florida. That doesn't guarantee a repeat of this week's flooding, but it does raise the potential for an unusually active winter weather pattern across the peninsula.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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