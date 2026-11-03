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LeeTran lowers rates for veterans; pilot program

WGCU | By Samuel Brucker
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
WGCU

LeeTran launched a pilot program for veterans offering half-price fares for those using a designated veteran discount card as a way to recognize and thank those who have served our country.

It’s also to make public transportation more affordable for veterans while honoring their service and sacrifice.

Veterans who want to use the discount regularly can get a Veterans Discount TropiCard by visiting the LeeTran Headquarters, 3401 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers, or the Rosa Parks Transportation Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers.

Applicants must present one of the following required forms of identification to receive their discount card:

  • Veterans’ Health Identification Card (VHIC)
  • Veterans Identification Card (VIC)
  • Driver License with a veteran designation

No application or additional paperwork is required, and LeeTran will not hold on to copies of a veteran’s documentation. A photo will be taken to issue the card, which can then be used immediately.

LeeTran is set to evaluate the program after its first 180 days to see participation, public interest and feedback. The review will help to guide the pilot program’s structure and any future modifications that may be needed.

More information can be found at www.RideLeeTran.com.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsWGCULocal WGCU NewsLee CountyLeeTran
Samuel Brucker
Samuel Brucker is a multimedia journalist and radio host for WGCU.
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