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Peace River being monitored for possible rising levels; Residents urged to be alert

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:04 PM EST
Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda, Tuesday afternoon. Peace River Bridge in background.
Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda
Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda, Tuesday afternoon. Peace River Bridge in background.

Charlotte County Public Works crews are actively monitoring drainage systems and taking proactive measures in preparation for projected rising water levels along the Peace River.

Public Works is checking primary ditches, outfalls, and structures that may experience higher than normal Peace River water levels.

Crews will continue monitoring conditions and addressing concerns as needed to help maintain positive drainage and prepare for changing water levels.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert to changing conditions and use caution around flooded roadways and areas with rising water.

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