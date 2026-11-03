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Shadows of supporters are seen as they wait for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive for a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Ankeny, Iowa.
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Flooding is re-routing election polling sites across portions of Florida

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:23 PM EST
A poll security worker is reflected in a rain puddle as he waits for voters at a polling place in Florida City, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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AP
A poll security worker is reflected in a rain puddle as he waits for voters at a polling place in Florida City, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.\

Severe rains and flooding across the belly and coastal counties in Florida have forced election officials to work overnight to set up alternative Election Day Polling Sites.

Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said Precinct 20 voters are being re-routed from the Spring Lake Community Center to the Penny Org Operations center.

“We felt it was high and dry and good parking and we wanted to have the ability to give voters the right to vote," Healy said.

In Okeechobee Precinct 10 voters are being re-routed from the Fort Drum Community Church on Highway 441 to the High Point Church also on 441.

Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties also set up alternative polling sites for 21 original sites involving 30 precincts.

A list of the changes can be found here: https://dos.fl.gov/elections/for-voters/emergency-and-disaster-election-resources/

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