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The polls are now open -- get out and cast your vote!

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:40 AM EST
Casting her vote at a ballot box
rawpixel.com / Felix
Casting a vote at the ballot box

Today is Election Day for the 2026 general election with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A voter must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Under Florida law, voters must vote at their assigned Election Day polling place. Voters can check their polling place information at the supervisor of elections for their county.

Florida law requires voters to present a valid, unexpired photo and signature identification before voting. Photo identification must not have expired.

The deadline for those returning a vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. today. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to any supervisor of elections office for the voter's county of residence.

If you have a question or concern, here is a listing of supervisors of elections in Southwest Florida:

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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