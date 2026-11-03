The polls are now open -- get out and cast your vote!

Today is Election Day for the 2026 general election with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A voter must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Under Florida law, voters must vote at their assigned Election Day polling place. Voters can check their polling place information at the supervisor of elections for their county.

Florida law requires voters to present a valid, unexpired photo and signature identification before voting. Photo identification must not have expired.

The deadline for those returning a vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. today. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to any supervisor of elections office for the voter's county of residence.

If you have a question or concern, here is a listing of supervisors of elections in Southwest Florida:



Charlotte ; (941) 833-5400 , Leah Valenti, SOE@SOECharlotteCountyFl.gov .

; , Leah Valenti, . Collier : (239) 252-8683 , Melissa Blazier, Supervisor.Elections@CollierVotes.gov

: , Melissa Blazier, DeSoto : (863) 993-4871 , Debbie Wertz, info@votedesotofl.gov

: , Debbie Wertz, Glades : (863) 946-6005 , Aletris Farnam, vote@voteglades.gov

: , Aletris Farnam, Hendry : (863) 675-5230 , Sherry Taylor, supervisor@hendryelections.gov ,

: , Sherry Taylor, , Highlands : (863) 402-6655 , Karen Healy, vote@votehighlands.gov

: , Karen Healy, Lee : 239-LEE-VOTE (239-533-8683), Jenna Persons-Mulicka, elections@lee.vote

: 239-LEE-VOTE (239-533-8683), Jenna Persons-Mulicka, elections@lee.vote Okeechobee : (863) 763-4014 , David May, elections@voteokeechobee.gov

: , David May, elections@voteokeechobee.gov Sarasota: (941) 861-8600 , Ron Turner, https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/229/Contact-the-Supervisor



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