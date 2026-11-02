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FDA warns of choke hazard with Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 2, 2026 at 7:54 PM EST
The FDA is warning consumers not to buy or serve Once Upon A Farm Tractor Wheels Organic, Toddler Soft-Baked Bars due to a potentially fatal choking hazard.
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The FDA is warning consumers not to buy or serve Once Upon A Farm Tractor Wheels Organic, Toddler Soft-Baked Bars due to a potentially fatal choking hazard.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to buy or serve Once Upon A Farm Tractor Wheels, Organic Toddler Soft Baked-Bars, all flavors, quantities, and varieties, including all lot codes and expiration dates, due to a choking hazard.

The FDA has received several reports that describe toddlers ages 1.5–2.5 years suffering complete airway obstruction with the inability to breathe after consuming the product.

When chewed, the product reportedly forms a dry, sticky mass that standard choking interventions — including back blows and the Heimlich maneuver — may fail to dislodge. Some reported choking incidents required emergency response intervention and hospital observation.

This product is sold nationwide online and at stores, including Costco, Target, and Walmart. This product may be sold elsewhere, such as Amazon.com and other third-party vendors.

Recommendations

  • Consumers should not buy or serve this product and should immediately throw it away.
  • Retailers should not sell this product.
  • To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction),
  • visit Industry and Consumer Assistance.
  • Call 9-1-1 in the event that someone is choking and other first aid measures to dislodge the obstruction have failed.

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illnesss or serious allergic reaction), visit Industry and Consumer Assistance.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsFood SafetyFDAFood
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