'American Rebels' at Florida Studio Theatre, 'Packing Up Polly' at Marco's Arts Center Theatre headline this week's shows

This week, three shows open, three close, 11 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change and gave voice to generations.

“American Rebels” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to challenge the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to generations of Americans. Featuring unforgettable songs like "Born in the U.S.A.," "Blowin' in the Wind," "What's Going On," "The Gambler," "Man in the Mirror," and "True Colors," this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story. Opens Nov. 4. Runs to March 21, 2027. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/american-rebels/subscribe-today-wcab2.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Packing Up Polly' runs in the Arts Center Theatre through Nov. 22.

“Packing Up Polly” [Arts Center Theatre]: Polly Porter, famous 1970s gospel singer of the group Polly Porter & The Praise His Name Singers, has gone on to heaven. Her daughter, Caroline, has come home to Savannah, Georgia, to pack up Miss Polly’s house but there is just one little problem (or two or three): Miss Polly was an extreme hoarder of epic proportions, Caroline’s useless siblings are totally MIA, and her three best friends from high school, former co-cheerleaders, have all shown up…UNANNOUNCED! Lizzy now owns the Miss Georgia Belle Pageantry system, Donna Jo is the local community theatre diva, and Becca is having a late-in-life pregnancy with baby girl No. five. The gospel music plays and the margaritas pour as the four ladies laugh, cry, scream, and come together to pack up Miss Polly’s house, heal old wounds, and make new plans for their future. Opens Nov. 5. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/packing-up-polly-november-5-november-22-2026/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

“The Firehouse Singers Present Jukebox Jive” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Grab your bobby socks and your blue suede shoes and dive back into the good ole days of hanging around the jukebox. Opens Nov. 6. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s shows are Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Lemon Bay Playhouse / Lemon Bay Playhouse Alan Kitty has been interpreting Mark Twain on stage and in film since 1979.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Mark Twain Tells All” [Lemon Bay Playhouse]: Alan Kitty has been interpreting Mark Twain on stage and in film since 1979. Based on the author’s journals, autobiography, life, work and times, Kitty’s solo performances have toured the U.S. since 2000. During that period, he has also written numerous stage adaptations based on Twain’s work and lectured on his writing. The current version of his solo work begins as an autobiographical sketch that invites audience participation— and there’s no telling where the show can go from there! Show is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. For tickets, telephone 941-474-9610 or visit https://www.lemonbayplayhouse.com/events/mark-twain-tells-all/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Star-Spangled Girl' closes Nov. 8 at Florida Repertory Theatre.

CLOSING

“Neil Simon’s Star Spangled Girl” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This fast-moving, hilarious comedy follows two earnest young men struggling to put out a protest magazine in 1960s San Francisco but the all-American girl – and former Olympic swimmer – who moves in next door sends the boys into a romantic tailspin. Love and politics clash delightfully in this masterful romantic comedy from the mind of America’s most beloved comedy writer. Closes Nov. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/neil-simons-the-star-spangled-girl/. For more, read/hear “’Star-Spangled Girl’ illustrates the power of love and comedy to overcome any political divide.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Addams Family cast

“The Addams Family” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family creates the focus of Lippa, Brickman, and Elice’s musical: the Addams kids are growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family — the most un-Addams-sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change. Closes Nov. 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Addams Family Jr' closes at The Naples Players Academy on Nov. 8.

“The Addams Family Jr” [The Naples Players Academy]: “The Addams Family Jr” is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Closes Nov. 8. All performances are already sold out.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ben Williamson and Amber McNew star in Urbanite Theatre's historical comedy, 'Ahoy-Hoy.'

CONTINUING

“Ahoy-Hoy” [Urbanite Theatre]: It’s 1876 and also, right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He’s brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn’t beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversize egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. ”Ahoy-Hoy” is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. History has never been this ridiculous or this fun. ​Winner of the Audience Favorite Award, Urbanite 2025 Modern Works Festival. Closes Nov. 29. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Freaky Friday' is at Venice Theatre through Nov. 22.

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“Freaky Friday” [Venice Theatre]: An overworked mom and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies with just one day to switch back before mom’s wedding. Living each other’s lives, they realize how difficult the other’s world really is in this heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are in the Raymond Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000PWgvO2AT.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre As the name implies, 'Murder, She Improvised' is inspired by the Angela Lansbury murder-mystery television show.

“Murder, She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Dive deep into the international mystery sensation that is “Murder, She Improvised,” the murder whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes, and the detective will have only their wits – and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions – to assist them in solving the case. Runs to Nov. 21. Performances resume on Saturday, Nov. 7. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/fst-murder-she-improvised. For more, hear/read "Cabot Cove come to Sarasota with 'Murder, She Improvised.'"

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre '9 to 5 the Musical' runs to Nov. 14 in the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre main stage.

“9 to 5 the Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the hit film, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a rollicking tale of revenge, friendship, and empowerment set in the late 1970s. Office workers Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to outsmart their tyrannical boss and transform their workplace into a model of equality and respect. Featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, including the unforgettable title number, this high energy musical comedy delivers big laughs, dynamic characters, and an inspiring reminder that change begins with courage. Runs to Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/9-to-5-the-musical/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, 'Rocket Man' explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning.

“Rocket Man” [The Naples Players in the Price Theatre]: Donny (James Duggan) is ready to leave his life behind. Convinced there might be another version of himself who made different choices and ended up somewhere better, he decides to find out. But what if the life you didn’t choose isn’t quite what you imagined, either? With humor, heart, and a wonderfully unexpected twist, “Rocket Man” explores regret, possibility, and the fragile connections that give our lives meaning. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/rocket-man/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of yacht rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'School House Rock Live!' runs to Nov. 13 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“School House Rock Live!” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As a nervous teacher prepares for his first day, his imagination transforms familiar tunes like “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill” into a lively, confidence-building adventure. Fun, nostalgic, and perfect for audiences of all ages! Runs to Nov. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 11:30; Friday, Nov. 6 at 11:30; and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:30. [Lunch is available for all performances beginning at 10:30 a.m.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/school-house-rock-live/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Sophisticated Ladies' is a Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music.

“Sophisticated Ladies” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: A Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington’s music, “Sophisticated Ladies” is a dynamic musical revue that immerses audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/sophisticated-ladies/.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'The Nerd' runs through Nov. 15 at Players Circle Theatre.

“The Nerd’ [Players Circle Theatre]: Set in Terre Haute, Indiana, in late 1979, “The Nerd” centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his 34th birthday party. However, Rick's awkward manner and inappropriate behavior throw the occasion into shambles. It turns out that Rick is a stupid nerd who overstays his welcome with a vengeance. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/month/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Shark Is Broken" is a razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time co-written by Robert Shaw's son, Ian.

“The Shark Is Broken” [Off Broadway Palm]: It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.]For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-shark-is-broken/.

“The World Goes ‘Round” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” the Tony Award-winning duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb have given us some of Broadway’s most unforgettable hits. Enjoy a truly unique musical theatre experience as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a hazy, swanky jazz club where you’ll enjoy nonstop hits like “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York,” “And All That Jazz,” and more. Closes Nov. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/the-world-goes-round/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.