'California Suite' headlines a roster of 25 shows onstage this week

This week, two shows open, nine close, 13 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity, community and high school theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Neil Simon's 'California Suite' opens March 5 in Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island.

“California Suite” [Art Center Theatre]: Written by legendary playwright Neil Simon, “California Suite” is a collection of four comedic vignettes set in adjoining rooms of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel. Each scene offers a hilarious and heartfelt glimpse into relationships under pressure. In “Visitor from New York,” Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious, but Hannah’s well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fears take hold. “The Visitor from Philadelphia” is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband “en flagrante delicto” with a drunken hooker. In ”Visitors from London,” Academy Award nominee Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to her husband, Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight. And “The Visitors from Chicago” are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared. With Simon’s trademark humor and keen insight into human nature, the play remains one of his most beloved works. The production stars Jay Terzis as Sam Nash, Betsy Greenblatt in the dual roles of Hanna and Gert, and Mitch Frank portraying three distinct characters — Sidney, Billy, and Mort. Kathleen Barney takes on the roles of Millie and Beth, while Casey Cobb appears as Diana. Under Keenan’s direction, this ensemble cast brings energy, charm, and impeccable comic timing to Simon’s clever dialogue and memorable characters. Opens March 5. Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife' opens March 4 at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: An uproarious, intelligently funny and satirically relevant comedy which ran for 777 performances on Broadway. When Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged Upper West Side doctor’s wife who is devoted to mornings at the Whitney, afternoons at MOMA, and evenings at BAM, plunges into a mid-life crisis, the only thing that shakes her out of her lethargy is the reappearance of a fabulous, fascinating and somewhat mysterious childhood friend. Opens March 4. Runs to March 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6601&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Cypress Lake High School / Cypress Lake High School Sarah Ruhl's 'Eurydice' runs in the Panther Theatre at Cypress Lake High School March 4-7.

“Eurydice” [Cypress Lake High School]: In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story. Performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200496302 or telephone 239-481-2233.

CLOSING

“Drinking Habits, Caught in the Act 2” [Charlotte Players]: The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can‘t wait to come to the rescue. Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it's no easy feat when Kate's expecting any day, Sally‘s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior's acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters‘ award-winning wine keeps getting switched with the grape juice. The merry mix-ups multiply in this warm and winsome sequel to Drinking Habits. Closes March 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk' closes March 8 in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre

“Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” Conveniently, she forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed 14 states. Set out with nothing but her Keds and her determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it’s never too late to blaze your own trail. Closes March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74467?_gl=1*cugdvh*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'It Had to Be You' closes March 8 at Firehouse Community Theatre

“It Had to Be You” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: “It Had To Be You” is an absurd, fast-paced comedy that tells the story of Theda Blau, a zany, eccentric, ex-Hollywood B movie actress and wannabe playwright seeking love and/or a writing partner in New York City. She meets TV producer-director Vito Pignoli, when she (unsuccessfully) auditions for one of his commercials. Vito is charmed by her offbeat take on life. After the audition, they share a cab and Vito, the nice guy that he is, helps Theda carry her Christmas packages to her door. She invites Vito in, hoping that he will read her latest “masterpiece” and help connect her to a producer. Vito happily accepts the invitation, but he has other things on his mind. What happens from there, on that fateful snowy Christmas Eve in Theda’s East Village apartment is the basis of this laugh-out-loud, madcap comedy. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/6851976bed4c6e4f8dd8dbfc/tickets#/productions-view or telephone 954-254-1842.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Watch What Happens' - 'Newsies' closes March 8 at Fort Myers Theatre.

“Newsies” [Fort Myers Theatre]: New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer? Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, Newsies is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman -- including the show-stopping “Seize the Day,” power ballad “Santa Fe” and lovely new songs like Katherine’s “Watch What Happens" -- Newsies is a classic with the power to inspire. Closes March 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Over the Tavern' closes March 8 at Players Circle Theatre.

“Over the Tavern” [Players Circle Theatre]: This beguiling family comedy by Tom Dudzic is set in Buffalo in the Eisenhower 1950’s. The Pazinski family has a lot going on in their cramped apartment over Dad’s bar. But all hell breaks loose, when 12-year-old, wise-cracking Rudy questions being Catholic. Closes March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony With a soaring score and a heartbreaking story, 'The Bridges of Madison County' is a touching and powerful musical drama.

“The Bridges Of Madison County” [Southwest Florida Theatre]: Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (“The Last Five Years,” “Parade,” “Songs for a New World”) and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, “The Bridges of Madison County” captures the lyrical expanse of America’s heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, “What if…?” The story is about Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman, who married an American soldier so she could flee war-ravaged Italy. She looks forward to a rare four days alone on their Iowa farm, while her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. Her life is up-ended when a ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions. What happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca’s life. Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance is about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross. With a soaring score and a heartbreaking story, “The Bridges of Madison County” is a touching and powerful musical drama. Closes March 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visithttps://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/the-bridges-of-madison-county/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Cake' closes March 8 at Venice Theatre.

“The Cake” [Venice Theatre]: When a beloved family friend asks for a wedding cake—only it’s for a same-sex marriage—Della, a devout Southern baker, must examine her long-held beliefs. “The Cake” is a heartfelt, humorous look at faith, love, and acceptance. Runs to March 8. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-cake/.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida August Wilson's Century Cycle play 'Two Trains Running' closes March 7 at the Laboratory Theater of Florida.

“Two Trains Running” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: The Laboratory Theater welcomes Theatre Conspiracy back for a collaboration of August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running,” directed by Sonya McCarter. The seventh installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, “Two Trains Running,” captures a community caught in the gears of urban renewal. While the world outside is loud with the sounds of protest and political shifts, Wilson takes us inside the steam and grit of a Pittsburgh eatery where the stakes are purely personal. It’s a story about the cost of a building, the value of a life’s work, and the question of whether a person can ever truly get a fair shake from a system that keeps moving the finish line. Set in 1969, the stage comes alive with “Hill District” philosophy, a blend of street-smart wisdom, mystical prophecy, and the raw pursuit of a paycheck. We follow Sterling (Daniel Kinney), a young man fresh out of the penitentiary looking for a win, and Memphis (Robert Barner), the diner’s owner who refuses to let the city buy his soul for a penny less than it’s worth. Between the rhythmic demands of Hambone (Lemec Bernard) and the quiet, scarred resilience of Risa (BreSheena Kinney), the play is a sharp, funny, and deeply moving portrait of people who are determined to be seen before their neighborhood disappears. Closes March 7. This week’s performances are Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/ or telephone 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Tuesdays with Morrie' closes March 8 at Florida Repertory Theatre.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating, Mitch catches a TV news show appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Closes March 8. This week’s performances are sold out except for Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Venice Theatre has fielded two casts (red and blue) for its production of 'Annie.'

“Annie” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Annie follows a spirited orphan’s adventures in NYC during the Great Depression. The sun will come out tomorrow in this smash-hit musical featuring our community’s “stars-to-be.” There are two casts. The Red Cast is led by Emery Ledbetter as Annie and Joseph Giglia as Warbucks. The Blue Cast features Cora Clinch as Annie and John Lemon as Warbucks. Runs to April 4. For tickets, visithttps://venicetheatre.org/events/annie/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Olivia Georgio is Bombalurina, a confident, flirty red queen.

“CATS” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Andrew Lloyd Webber, record-breaking musical is a dazzling spectacle of music, dance, and fantasy. On one magical night, the Jellicle Cats gather for their annual ball, where their wise leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one cat to be reborn. As each cat shares their story—from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the hauntingly beautiful Grizabella—you’ll be swept into a mesmerizing world of mystery and wonder. Featuring the iconic Memory, “CATS” is a breathtaking celebration of life, second chances, and the power of community. Runs to April 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/cats/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' is on hiatus until March 11.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 29. However, there are no further performances until March 11. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue' features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band.

“How I Got Over, A Gospel Revue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In 2017 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe premiered “How I Got Over” at the National (now International) Black Theatre Festival to rave reviews. To celebrate the 2025-2026 Soul of a People season WBTT is presenting the gospel revue on the Donnelly Theatre main stage. This show features the gospel music you know and love as only WBTT can imagine it, accompanied by the sizzling live WBTT band. Traditional songs like “Travelin’ Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “When The Saints Go Marching In” are combined with more current ones such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” to bring you a show that’s sung from WBTT’s heart. Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, electrifying show. You haven’t seen gospel like this before! For more, visit “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues its ‘Soul of a People’ theater season with gospel revue.” Runs to March 29. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004p8xJMAQ.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the annual snowbird migration and roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in 'Life's a Beach' improv show.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. However, the next performance is Saturday, March 7 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Pandemonium erupts when a winning lottery ticket goes missing in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists.

“Love, Lies and the Lottery” [Off Broadway Palm]: Secrets, surprises, and plenty of laughs unfold when a winning lottery ticket goes missing. Pandemonium erupts in this high-energy comedy filled with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and outrageous twists. As lies pile up and the truth unravels, relationships are tested, and hilarity ensues. With love on the line and a fortune at stake, get ready for a whirlwind of humor and heartfelt surprises. Runs to April 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.’ Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch for matinee performances is at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for twilight and evening shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/love-lies-and-the-lottery/.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre '9 to 5' represents Joey Bostic's directorial debut.

“9 to 5” [The Belle Theatre]: “9 to 5” is based on the 1980 movie of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Runs to March 14. This week’s shows are Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487557.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the epic storytelling of 'American Pie' to the carefree whistle of 'Don’t Worry, Be Happy,' this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'The Blue Sky Boys' has been extended to March 15.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. An exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Extended to March 15. This week’s performances are sold out except Friday, March 6 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays Ken Ludwig has ever written.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This wildly witty comedy set in the beauty and grandeur of Victorian England is one of the funniest plays ever written. Two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each lead a hidden double life to shirk responsibilities and follow their whims. But when their alter egos have the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, hijinks ensue as they try not to get tangled up in their own web of lies. You won’t want to miss the hilarious twists and turns of this timeless comedy. Runs to April 4. Previews on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7759/34201.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre From the writer of television’s 'Dr. Who,' 'Sherlock' and 'Dracula' comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest.

“The Unfriend” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: From the writer of television’s “Dr. Who,” “Sherlock” and “Dracula” comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest. After twenty years of marriage, Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise and a break from their annoying teenagers, when they meet a suspiciously friendly fellow passenger named Elsa. Faster than you can say ‘Keep Calm and Carry On,’ she’s taken up residence in their suburban home. Asolo Rep stages the U.S premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice. Runs to March 22. This week’s performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-unfriend/ or telephone 941- 351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are sold out except Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

