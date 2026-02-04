© 2026 WGCU News
With the U.S. as mediator, Ukraine and Russia begin peace talks in Abu Dhabi

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Representatives from the U.S., Ukraine and Russia met in Abu Dhabi for a second round of peace talks. Disagreements include post-war security guarantees, as well as control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Christopher Miller of the Financial Times about the latest developments from Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

