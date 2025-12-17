Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary goes to extended hours, guided experiences for winter

Winter boardwalk hours at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary from December 16 through April 30 are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 3 p.m.

The Sanctuary is OPEN on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Visitors can also stop by the Cypress Café, serving guests daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or pop into the nature store to explore a variety of unique gifts and souvenirs.

Located off Immokalee Road just 15 miles east of I-75, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s Blair Visitor Center is the gateway to an enchanting wilderness with giant cypress trees that have lived here for nearly 600 years.

The iconic 2.25-mile boardwalk takes visitors through four habitats where a wide variety of wildlife, as well as wading birds, songbirds, and raptors, can be seen throughout the year, including the fabulous Painted Bunting, one of many winter visitors.

Regular admission is $17 for adults, $10 for students and military, and $6 for kids 6-14. Members and children under 6 get in for free. Online tickets are recommended for any-day admissions: Audubon.org/corkscrew/visit.

Guided experiences are another great way to experience this unique environment. Online registration is required at Audubon.org/corkscrew/events. Members enjoy discounted pricing.

Upcoming Guided Programs

Early Birding Tour

Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27

Experience the sights and sounds of the awakening swamp with naturalist guides on the boardwalk while looking for birds. Learn about bird identification, bird behaviors, the importance of the native upland and freshwater wetland plants and habitats, and what everyone can do to help birds.

$30 per person

Corkscrew Night Tour

Jan. 5, 14, 21, 26

Enjoy a night in the swamp on this Audubon Naturalist guided tour. Journey onto the boardwalk when nocturnal animals are out and vocal. When it’s clear out, the night sky is spectacular here, and a night visit could bring the sounds of calling insects, owls, and alligators, and more.

$40 per person, $20 ages 12-16

Ancient Forest Tour

Jan. 7, 29

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is home to the world's largest remaining old-growth bald cypress forest, protected from logging since 1954. Enjoy a three-hour tour along the 2.25-mile boardwalk through the ancient forest, with highlights on history, ecology, storytelling, and ancient cypress trees. There are occasional opportunities for rest along the way. Participants must be aged 16 or older.

$30 per person

Sunset Stroll

Jan. 12

This naturalist-guided boardwalk tour strolls into the swamp as the day draws to a close. As twilight approaches, many creatures are winding down their day, just as nocturnal creatures are beginning theirs. Watch the sunset from the observation tower, then listen to the changes in sounds as the day changes to night.

$40 per person, $20 ages 12-16

BYO Bicycle Backcountry Cycling Tour

Jan. 9

Up to ten participants hop on their bikes in the Audubon parking lot and then pedal with guides over roughly eight miles of gravel and dirt paths, while exploring the different habitats and wildlife in the 13,000-acre Sanctuary. Along the way, guides talk about the Corkscrew watershed and wildlife, Audubon land management practices, local history of the area, and more.

$55 per person, $30 ages 15-18

Yoga at the Sanctuary

Jan. 25

Enjoy a peaceful Sunday morning with 45 minutes of mindful, breath-centered movement led by a certified yoga instructor. Relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect while surrounded by the serene beauty of Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. After class, explore the boardwalk, weaving through the swamp and ancient bald cypress forest. All levels are welcome.

$25 per person

Beginner Swamp Walk

Jan. 24, 29

Experience Corkscrew in a whole new way and visit a part of the sanctuary that few have seen before to explore the cypress forest while learning about the watershed, the habitats we encounter, and the work being done to preserve and protect the Sanctuary. Walk up to one mile over two hours in a remote part of the Sanctuary. Water levels may be up to two feet deep. No prior swamp walking experience needed.

$100 per person, $70 ages 10-18