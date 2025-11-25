© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Mark Kelly responds to Pentagon investigation

By Scott Detrow,
Jeffrey PierreAva BergerJohn Ketchum
Published November 25, 2025 at 4:10 PM EST
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Ava Berger
John Ketchum
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU