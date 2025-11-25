Busch Gardens Tampa, other parks being investigated by USDOJ for possible violations of the ADA

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether the owner of SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against guests with disabilities.

The owner, United Parks & Resorts, outright operates or licenses seven brands.

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability by public accommodations, including theme parks.

The Department said it received complaints from people with disabilities who allege that three of the parks violate the ADA by banning guest use of certain walkers, known as “rollator walkers.”

Complainants allege that they cannot access the parks without their rollators. The only alternative the parks offer would require the use of mobility aids inappropriate for some individual disabilities and required additional charges, among other allegations.

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.”

“Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA.”

Trial Attorney David K. Gardner from the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra N. Karahalios from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida are handling this case.

If you believe you have been a victim of disability discrimination by United Parks & Resorts Inc., including parks such as SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando, please file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division online at www.civilrights.justice.gov, or by calling the Department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (1-833-610-1264 (TTY)).

