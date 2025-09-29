Ronco to play Frank-N-Furter in 'Rocky Horror'; casts set for two other Venice Theatre shows

The anticipation is over! Venice Theatre has confirmed that Randy Ronco will play Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.” A fan favorite, Ronco previously appeared at Venice Theatre in “9 to 5,” “The Addams Family” and “Guys and Dolls.”

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Facebook Page Randy Ronco as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 'Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show.

Directors Murray Chase and Kelly Wynn Woodland have announced their casts for “The Amish Project” and “The Rainmaker,” and the theater has added a matinee for “Nunsense” on Saturday, October 4th “due to popular demand.”

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show' opens at Venice Theatre on October 3.

Joining Ronco in the cast of “Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” are



Riff-Raff: Jose Santana

Magenta: Amanda Heisey (Oct. 3-5) and Natalia Mock (Oct. 7-25)

Columbia: Jennifer Szakolczay

Brad: Henry Barre

Janet: Ashley Figlow

Rocky: Cameron Darkes Burkey

Eddie/Phantom: Josh Roberson

Dr. Scott: Neil Kasanofsky

Criminologist: Joseph Giglia

Phantoms: Amy Bott, Skylar Sellitti, Nathan Schmaling, Joseph Klens and Tanmart Selby

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Director Murray Chase has cast seven actors to play the characters normally portrayed by a single actor in this one-woman show.

“The Amish Project” plays Nov. 13 through December 7 in Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre. Written by Jessica Dickey, it is a one-woman play which utilizes seven characters to tell the true story of the 2006 Nickel Mines shooting at an Amish schoolhouse by a non-Amish neighbor—and how the Amish community’s message of forgiveness set off a ripple effect. “The Amish Project” was first produced at the New York International Fringe Festival on August 8, 2008. However, Director Murray Chase has cast individual actors to portray the show’s seven characters:



Anna– Olivia Albury, Elaina Albury

Velda: Sophia Christeas

Carol: Megan Hendrick

Eddie: Zach Tudor

America: Fiona Villalba

Sherry: Karen Kelly

Bill North: Jimmie Choate

Understudy: Ali Wasmund

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Rainmaker' is a tale of love and a tale of hope, set in a western state on a summer day in a time of drought.

“The Rainmaker” performs January 16 through February 8, 2026 in the Raymond Center. It is a tale of love and a tale of hope, set in a western state on a summer day in a time of drought. Just as the Curry family is beginning to despair, Starbuck -- a self-proclaimed “Rainmaker” comes on the scene. He is full of dreams, passion, and self-confidence -- a quality unhappily unmarried young Lizzie Curry especially lacks. Starbuck promises that he will bring rain and break the drought that is claiming the Currys’ crops and their cattle if they agree to pay him the hefty sum of $100. Unlikely though his claim may be, Starbuck eventually wins over the entire Curry Family. Eventually, the rain comes -- a rain that nourishes not only the land, but the Curry family, as well. This romantic comedy brings provincial America to life in a heartfelt domestic drama about the importance of self-belief.

Director Kelly Wynn’s cast follows:



Lizzie: Amelia Valery

HC: Joseph Smith

Noah: Tan Selby

Jimmy: Louis Valery

File: Ray Cecire

Sheriff: Mark Woodland

Starbuck: Dennis Parker

Standbys: Cody Ziebko, Steve O’Dea

Visit https://venicetheatre.org/category/2025-26-cast-lists/ for information on Venice Theatre’s other 2025-2026 shows.