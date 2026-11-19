The largest academic building on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus has a new name: Margaret Antonier Hall.

FGCU unveiled the building’s new signage with a ceremony Thursday morning.

Formerly known as Academic Building 9, the name change comes in recognition of Margaret Antonier, founder and CEO of Miromar Development, and her $10 million philanthropic donation to FGCU’s Water School and its STEM programs.

The university’s board of trustees agreed to the name change in February.

“The Water School is a wonderful example of how FGCU responds to the needs of our community,” Antonier said. “Today I’m deeply grateful and honored to have the opportunity to play a part in that future. Having my name associated with this beautiful building and the important work of The Water School is an honor I will always cherish.”

Antonier moved from Canada to Southwest Florida and developed Miromar Outlets, which opened in 1999. Her other projects in the Estero area include the Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club and University Village residential communities, as well as the Miromar Design Center.

Antonier’s philanthropic commitment will help fund student travel and high-tech instrumentation.

“We’ll be able to bring in visiting scholars from around the world to focus specifically on Southwest Florida issues,” Greg Tolley, dean of the Water School, said. “That’s not only good for the community, but it’s great mentoring for our students and good career building skills as well.”

Margaret Antonier Hall is the home of FGCU’s Water School and other STEM-focused programs. It’s where students like Lauren Shea study and work alongside researchers to address environmental issues in Southwest Florida. Shea’s area of focus is microplastic research.

“I’m hoping that some of that funding would help me with my projects,” Shea said. “I want to continue working with microplastics and assessing how microplastics impact marine ecosystems in the area. It would be really nice to see some of that funding support equipment that I need for the project as well.”

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