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New York Times, CBS report Alligator Alcatraz closing could come by June

WGCU | By Jake Shore/WLRN
Published May 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
FILE - Trucks come and go from the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Collier County, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE - Trucks come and go from the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Collier County, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Florida’s controversial immigration detention center, known as "Alligator Alcatraz" could shut down as early as next month.

The New York Times and CBS News are both reporting that vendors were supposedly told today (Tuesday) that the facility is closing.

The state runs the center built in the Everglades in eastern Collier County. It has been the subject of numerous lawsuits over its environmental impact and treatment of detainees.

News reports also say that it costs the state more than $1 million dollars per day to run.

The DeSantis Administration has not publicly commented.
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Top Story Alligator AlcatrazCollier County
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