Reported ICE activity in Immokalee Wednesday morning prompts community warning

An immigration support group was warning people Wednesday morning to avoid Immokalee after a number of people were reported to have been taken off a work bus in the area.

The Facebook warning from Unidos Immokalee urged people to not “Enter or leave Immokalee. Do not depart Immokalee.”

A spokesperson for the group said that Florida Highway Patrol troopers were assisting ICE agents and that several people were in need of medical attention after being taken off a bus.

“Florida Highway Patrol and ice are collaborating in Immokalee Pacific Tomato farm worker bus and have about three or four U.S. citizens,” the spokesperson told WGCU.

The Unidos Immokalee spokesperson also said several workers were in need of medical attention after they were removed from the bus.

Pacific Tomato Growers is a Florida-Based Family-Owned Tomato Grower, Packer & Shipper that does bus workers to vegetable fields to pick tomatoes and other produce.

A WGCU request for comment from the FHP was not immediately responded to.

This is a developing story, WGCU will update the report when new information is available.

