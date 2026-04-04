Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve grows to 511 acres, no containment; other fires reported

Despite the rains that extremely dry ground siphoned up almost as soon as it fell since Thursday last week, a number of brush fires still managed to erupt across Southwest Florida.

The largest of those was being fought Sunday in the Big Cypress National Preserve was labeled the Hilux Fire and had doubled in size since it was reported on Friday. The 511-acre wildfire was burning within the northwest corner of the preserve.

Crews were working in the western and northern areas of the fire amid strong winds and were focusing on building and improving current trails in the area to use as containment lines if needed.

Scattered showers and overcast conditions Sunday helped temper the fire, officials reported, with most of the burn along the northeastern side of the fire and burning primarily in pines and prairie landscape.

Rain and limited activity Sunday also allowed firefighters on the ground the opportunity to reinforce containment lines on the northwest portion of the fire, officials reporting on the fire said. The conditions also allowed firefighters the opportunity to scout additional areas for containment and develop a plan of action for the coming days.

Aviation resources focused on utilizing bucket drops to limit spread on the northeastern perimeter of the fire, in areas where abundant snags make ground access difficult.

A closure remained in effect for all areas north of I-75, west of Bundschu Grade, south of Big Cypress boundary line, and east of SR29. This includes the Bear Island, Gator Head, and Pink Jeep Campgrounds. Additional closure information is available in the Alerts section of the Big Cypress National Preserve website: https://www.nps.gov/bicy/planyourvisit/conditions.htm .

Hilux brush fire in Big Cypress National Preserve area.

The fire of unknown cause is just across I-75 from the 35,000-acre National Fire that burned in February and March. That blaze shut down Interstate 75, also known as Alligator Alley, several times due to smoke. Several hundred people were evacuated for a time.

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Seventy-five firefighting crewmembers were working the Hilux fire Sunday with four fire engines, five swamp buggies, nine utility terrain vehicles, one type 1 air tanker helicopter, two type 3 light helicopters, two water tenders, and three masticators — heavy-duty machines used to reduce wildfire fuel by grinding, shredding, and mulching vegetation into small chips.

Smoke impacts can be expected along SR 29, on private land, and in surrounding communities north of the preserve. No impacts are expected to Alligator Alcatraz. Florida Highway Patrol units are watching for possible smoke issues along I-75.

While there are no immediate threats to residents, those in the closure area are being advised to:



Be in “Ready” status, signaling there is an active wildfire in the area.

Monitor updates via Big Cypress National Preserve web alerts at Alerts & Conditions - Big Cypress National Preserve (U.S. National Park Service) - and local media.

Fire officials also cautioned against use of private or other drones in the fire vicinity. Public drone use near the fire area is prohibited. ( If You Fly, We Can't | US Forest Service). Aerial firefighting must be suspended if any unauthorized aircraft, including recreational drones, are in the fire area. The public should not fly any type of aircraft, including drones, near the fire area due to the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) currently in effect.

This spring's wildfires come as the worst drought to envelope Florida in 25 years continues. Despite some recent afternoon thunderstorms, the ground remains parched, and water levels are at emergency lows.

In South Florida during February, nearly a half-dozen other wildfires of size broke out, including one that burned in Lake Okeechobee.

Weeks before the National Fire slowly burned 35,027 acres in Big Cypress National Preserve and shut down Alligator Alley several times, a string of wildfires had already been burning across Southwest and interior South Florida — most of them in the same drought-scorched counties, most of them quietly contained with little public notice.

At least a half dozen other wildfires of size broke out while the focus was on the National Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Each burned during what the Florida Forest Service is calling the worst drought conditions in 25 years.

The 2025 hurricane season produced no landfalling storms, and the typical summer rainy season was anemic. Then, a series of rare, hard freezes that reached deep into South Florida in January killed vegetation across South Florida and turned it into kindling.

In February, 99 percent of Florida was in drought, with 85 percent in severe drought or worse. It was so cold, and so dry, for so long, the conditions were ripe for wildfire.

Then, Lake Okeechobee caught fire.

The year-long drought has lowered lake levels so much in places that the normally mucky bottom filled with dead organic material, such as lake vegetation and sawgrass, was exposed to Florida’s beating sun for months and dried to tinder by the drought.

The lakebed started to burn, and grew from 800 to 8,000 acres in a single day.

Because of the canals, fluctuating lake levels, and other parts of the lake’s bottom being too mushy to get heavy equipment to the fire, forest service crews could not use the backbone of their fire-fighting efforts – the tractor.

Instead, they used fire to fight fire and burned anything that would allow the fire to advance. Firefighters called the blaze contained at 8,612 acres within two days.

The Buggy fire broke out on February 7, near the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Broward County, deep in the Everglades ecosystem, well west of any East Coast subdivision.

It burned sawgrass and marshland, and while no homes were threatened, the smoke was thick.

For days, a thick haze blanketed Alligator Alley between mile markers 32 and 35. The National Weather Service in Miami issued warnings about smoke combining with overnight fog, cautioning motorists about potential near-zero visibility on I-75.

"As the Buggy Wildfire continues to burn in far northwestern Broward County,” NWS Miami said. “Light winds and a stable atmosphere overnight could trap dense smoke close to the ground, especially along Alligator Alley. "

The Florida Forest Service worked to contain the fire, which burned about 4,300 acres.

On February 8, in the Big Cypress National Preserve in southern Hendry County near West Boundary Road near Clewiston, a wildfire was first noticed at 400 acres and grew quickly overnight. It also crossed onto a segment of Miccosukee off-reservation trust land, adding a jurisdictional layer to an already complex response.

The Florida Forest Service's Caloosahatchee Forestry Center led the fight, working alongside units from the Big Cypress National Preserve. Dozers, a helicopter, and hand crews were deployed. No structures were reported at risk, and no injuries were reported.

A week later, the wildfire was contained at 2,624 acres.

While the ST-1 Alpha fire in Highlands County burned 3,047 acres, it was a separate, smaller Highlands County fire in January near Leisure Lakes in Lake Placid that drew more news coverage, likely because it directly threatened 142 structures and prompted evacuations.

In that fire, one trailer, two outbuildings, and one vehicle were damaged. The Florida Forest Service, Highlands County Fire Rescue, and agricultural law enforcement responded with eight bulldozers, three brush trucks, a water-dropping helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft to control airspace.

On the same day, the Curry Island 26 fire in Glades County burned approximately 1,800 acres.

More rain was due for Southwest Florida in the coming week. Whether it's enough to quell the drought is unlikely.

1 of 4 — MAX_1796.jpeg Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District working a brush fire off state Route 82 on Friday. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District 2 of 4 — MAX_1811.jpeg Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District working a brush fire off state Route 82 on Friday. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District 3 of 4 — MAX_1790.jpeg Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District working a brush fire off state Route 82 on Friday. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District 4 of 4 — MAX_1791.jpeg Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District working a brush fire off state Route 82 on Friday. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

In Lehigh Acres on Friday afternoon, the fire department reported a roughly 12-acre fire in an area of an old citrus grove. A fire department public information office said fire crews successfully protected all structures in danger.

The fire was considered out with crews "mopping up" hot spots later Friday. Lehigh Fire was assisted by Estero, San Carlos Fire Departments along with the Florida Forestry Service.

Residents in the area were told to expect to see and smell smoke for a while and were encouraged to call 911 for any fires occurring outside of the burned area.

FDOT camera A lane northbound was closed on I-75 Thursday for a smoky brush fire in south Charlotte County.

Late Thursday, smoke from an 83-acre fire caused the closure of a lane of I-75 northbound in Charlotte County near the Lee County line. Sustained rains helped to keep that fire from spreading.

Other fires now under control included:

a less than one-acre burn off the east side of US 41 in North Fort Myers

a nearly 3-acre fire on Rasmussen Road in Charlotte County that was 90 percent contained Sunday evening

a one-acre fire also in Charlotte County near Waldrun Avenue that was 90 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon

A 562 acre fire in eastern Hendry County that was 100% contained Sunday night.

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