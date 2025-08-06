Mosquito repelling is a many-layered thing; one-size-fits-all doesn't really stop the bites

As we enter the heart of Florida’s summer in July and August, we’re at the peak of both rainy season and mosquito season, with daily downpours creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes across the state.

If you’ve ever wondered whether planting citronella or lavender around your patio or garden will keep the biters at bay, University of Florida experts want to set the record straight.

“Certain plants do contain mosquito-repelling compounds,” says Liah Continentino, environmental horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County. “But unless you’re extracting their oils and applying them like a spray, they’re not doing much just sitting in your garden.”

In other words, mosquito-repelling plants are more myth than magic — at least when it comes to passive protection.

“Plants like eucalyptus, citronella, mint, basil, lavender and marigolds have oils that can deter mosquitoes. But the key word is ‘oils.’ These compounds need to be extracted and used in concentrated forms — like sprays — to be truly effective,” she said. “Citronella candles? There’s anecdotal information, but science hasn’t confirmed their bite-fighting power.”

Other UF/IFAS agents around the state agree that confusion is common when it comes to mosquito-repelling plants.

Here are some mosquito control strategies that are backed by science and that our experts practice.

Forget the one-size-fits all approach

UF/IFAS scientists and Extension agents agree that layering mosquito control strategies is the best way to reduce bites. While UF/IFAS Extension specialist Eva Buckner at Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory suggests combining personal protection and habitat management, Continentino explains how ecological support can provide some added benefits.

“I wear repellent daily and focus on attracting wildlife,” Continentino adds. “My yard has flowering plants and shrubs that support birds and beneficial insects. It’s not about eliminating mosquitoes entirely — it’s about creating a healthy, balanced ecosystem that keeps populations in check.”

Tips for gardeners to prevent mosquito breeding

Jennifer Pelham, UF/IFAS urban horticulture agent and director of UF/IFAS Extension Martin County, stresses that one of the most effective ways to control mosquito populations around the home is by removing sources of standing water. Mosquitoes rely on stagnant water to lay their eggs.

“Even the smallest amount of water — such as what collects in a bottle cap — can become a breeding ground,” Pelham said.

Pelham encourages homeowners to take simple, proactive steps to reduce mosquito habitats.

“This includes regularly emptying plant saucers, bird baths, pet water bowls and bromeliads, as well as any other water-holding plants. Refreshing bird baths and pet bowls with clean water several times a week and flushing bromeliad cups with a hose can help prevent larvae from developing,” she said.

The Florida-Friendly way for mosquito control

Whether you’re a backyard gardener or a balcony plant-lover, UF/IFAS Extension encourages Floridians to take a Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ approach by using sustainable practices that work with nature, not against it.

Lorna Bravo, urban horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Broward County, agrees and encourages homeowners to take the nature-based approach to mosquito control by designing landscapes and patios that attract beneficial wildlife such as birds and dragonflies — natural predators of mosquitoes.

“Creating a layered landscape with native trees, shrubs and groundcovers not only enhances your yard’s beauty but also builds habitat for insect-eating animals,” Bravo said. “For dragonflies, which are highly effective mosquito hunters, they are drawn to native aquatic plants. For birds, include shrubs and trees that supply food, shelter and nesting areas.”

For water features that are permanent, such as ornamental ponds, UF/IFAS recommends adding mosquito-eating fish like Gambusia to naturally control larvae.

Also, cover rain barrels with screens and refresh pet water bowls daily to prevent mosquito access.

Bravo also highlights the role of native plants in supporting beneficial wildlife.

“Native plants are adapted to Florida’s conditions and require less maintenance. They also provide food and shelter for birds, dragonflies, bats and other mosquito-eating animals,” she said.

For suggested native plants, check out the UF/IFAS Gardening Solutions website. Want to know more about Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM or reach out to your local UF/IFAS Extension office in your county.

Free August 12 webinar provides tips to mosquito-control-best practices: Living in Florida, you have likely been bitten by a mosquito more than once. Although most types of mosquitoes are nuisance mosquitoes, some types of mosquitoes spread germs like viruses that can make you sick. The best way to prevent illnesses from mosquito bites is to protect yourself and your family from bites. On August 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Eva Buckner, the UF/IFAS state Extension specialist in medical entomology, will provide the best practices for controlling mosquitoes and preventing bites. Buckner will also cover effective strategies for controlling mosquitoes, specifically in your garden. Registration is required for this free webinar.

