Putting some wonder back in the gardens

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:35 AM EDT

April is Earth Month, and some companies are giving back by going environmental with their volunteer efforts. Herc Rentals is keeping its impact local by offering its services to a Bonita Springs landmark, The Wonder Gardens. In preparation for a new attraction a hoard of Herc employees rolled up their sleeves and offered some massive restoration work. WGCU’s Julie Perez stopped by the plant and animal habitat to see how things progressed before a duo of otters make their debut.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsBonita SpringsEverglades Wonder GardensParksNatureVolunteerEarth DayLee County
WGCU News
