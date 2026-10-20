Public hearings Oc 27, 28 for Interstate 75 improvements in Collier and Lee Counties

More opportunities are coming to hear information about a planned improvement project for Interstate 75.

In-person and virtual public hearings to discuss capacity improvements to I-75 in Collier and Lee counties will be held Oct. 27 and 28.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the hearings are to help address growing congestion, support the region’s long-term growth and to give residents a chance to express views on the project.

FDOT stresses that noise wall information will not be included at this public hearing, but it will be provided when available.

The in-person hearing is Oct. 27 from 4 – 4:30 p.m. for viewing of project materials to be followed at 4:30 by a formal presentation and verbal comment period. It will be held at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Boulevard in Naples.

The virtual hearing is Oct. 28 via Microsoft Teams. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/I75CollierLeeHearing. The formal presentation and verbal comment period is at 6 p.m.

Comments and questions overall on the project can be submitted through the project webpage https://www.swflroads.com/project/452544-1 or by email or mail to the project manager at:

Melody Joyner, CPM, Corridors Program Development Manager, Florida Department of Transportation - District One, 465 Main Street, Bartow, FL., 33830. Melody.Joyner@dot.state.fl.us

While comments about the project are accepted at any time, they must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, November 10, 2026, to be included in the formal hearing record. All comment methods are weighed equally.

FDOT said the purpose of this project is to increase capacity, improve traffic operations, and enhance safety on I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway to Alico Road within Collier and Lee Counties. Proposed improvements include adding segments of additional lanes (including auxiliary and express lanes) in both directions.

This project has been advanced as a part of the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, a statewide effort to deliver congestion relief faster and more efficiently to Florida’s residents and visitors. As population and development increase, congestion on I-75 will continue to worsen without added capacity. These improvements are designed to meet travel needs well into the future.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at (863) 519-2287, or email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the event you plan to attend.

Stay informed and sign up for project updates by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/452544-1.

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