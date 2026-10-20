Lee County Clerk’s new East Lee County office to open on Nov. 9

A new East Lee County location for the Lee County Clerk and Comptroller's office will open at 8:30 a.m. November 9.

The 600 Homestead Road South site in Lehigh Acres will complement the Clerk’s main downtown Fort Myers location and Cape Coral satellite office.

With more than 6,200 square feet, the new office is located inside the East Lee County Government Complex. It will house most of the services offered at the Clerk’s Fort Myers location. That includes courts and official records services, such as traffic tickets, evictions, injunctions for protection, marriage licenses & ceremonies, and more.

The East Lee County office will also have a private room for domestic violence victims while they are filing for injunctions. There will be 12 windows to serve community members at the new location and a dedicated wedding room where customers can get married in front of family and friends.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opening of this new office and how we are bringing services closer to home for East Lee County residents,” Karnes said. “Opening a location in East Lee County shows our commitment to serving our growing community, and I am extremely proud of our team for all of their hard work in making it happen.”

In addition to serving the residents of East Lee County, the new Clerk’s office is also easily accessible to those in South Lee County who can come up on State Road 82.

The new location will be open Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

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